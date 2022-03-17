Mayor Turner’s Volunteer Service Awards Presentation

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at City Hall presented his 2022 Volunteer Service Awards to 25 community partners in recognition of their exemplary volunteer service to the City and its residents. One of Turner’s awards was given to longtime OutSmart photographer Dalton DeHart, who also serves as the president of the Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation.

DeHart was recognized for volunteering over 20 years to preserve the history of Houston’s LGBTQ community and for donating his time to photograph the activities of the Department of Neighborhoods’ Office of New Americans and Immigrant Communities in addition to other City events.