Jeffree Star Visits Houston

52 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

“Houston, I’m deceased!”

Infamous beauty influencer Jeffree Star has been hanging out in Space City this week.

After announcing on Twitter that he’d “be in Texas for a few days,” the LGBTQ internet personality-turned-entrepreneur appears to have landed in town on March 14. He then took to Instagram to share his adventures around H-Town throughout his first day here.

“Houston, Texas” was used as a geofilter on two of Star’s Instagram story posts. He also shared photos and videos of himself at a drag show at JR’s Bar & Grill in Montrose, driving under the Southwest Freeway, trying on cowboy boots, and spending time with local influencer Rich Lux.

“Respect the unexpected… last night with @jeffreestar was a movie,” Lux posted on Instagram. The popular celebrity gossip and makeup YouTuber also posted videos from JR’s.

It’s unclear what Star’s plans are for the rest of his stay, but with Gwen Stefani performing at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo tonight, visiting NRG stadium might be a good guess.

Star is the owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics and has over 35 million combined followers on social media. He’s received backlash for his controversial past involving racism and intimidation. However, as Vox notes, he’s still one of YouTube’s biggest stars.

Star has apologized for his actions, and while he hasn’t been forgiven by everyone on the internet, several Houston fans are still hoping to cross paths with the cosmetics guru.

“@jeffreestar is in Houston I’d die to meet you,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “Need to go to Houston because @jeffreestar is in Houston.”

One local fan who did meet Star was wearing one of Star’s makeup products when they took a selfie together.

“I’m sorry but I literally love you so much and I’m wearing your fuckproof mascara and highlight right now and I’m fucking SCREAMING that you are at this random bar in Houston with me @JeffreeStar thank you for taking a pic with me,” the fan wrote on Twitter.