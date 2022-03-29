Houston Rockets Host LGBTQ Pride Night Wednesday

48 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Houston Rockets will host their second annual Pride Night during a home game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 30.

The LGBTQ-themed event, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Toyota Center, features several in-game elements, including a performance of the National Anthem by out Houston singer Christina Wells. Tickets start at $19 and come with a Rockets Pride hat.

The Rockets have partnered with several local LGBTQ activists and organizations, including the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, to put together Pride Night. To help kick off the festivities, the Chamber will host a conversation with openly gay former NBA player Jason Collins at 10:30 a.m. on game day.

“The reality with LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports is that there is a long way to go to ensure acceptance and belonging, whether in the arena, stadium, field, and more,” the Chamber said in a statement. “Players like Jason Collins have paved the way for LGBTQ+ athletes to come out today. Hear his courageous story in this edition of ChamberTalk.”

Mix 96.5 hosts Sarah Pepper and Jessie Watt will interview Collins about becoming the second openly LGBTQ athlete to play in any major U.S. professional sports league after he came out in 2012. The ChamberTalk episode will also include comments from out Rockets general counsel Clay Allen and Chamber co-founder, president, and CEO Tammi Wallace.

During the Pride Night game at 7:30 p.m., there will be several LGBTQ groups represented. The Banner Project, a visual timeline of Houston’s queer history, will be on display throughout the Toyota Center. The Houston Police Department’s LGBTQ Liaison Josephine Jones will throw the game’s first shot, and LGBTQ-owned business OG 713 will be selling an exclusive Rockets Pride Night T-shirt.

Part of the proceeds from Pride Night tickets purchased through the websites of Rockets partner organizations (such as the LGBT Chamber and Pride Houston) will go back to those groups. To purchase tickets through the Chamber, use code PRIDE. To purchase tickets through Pride Houston, use code CELEBRATION.

What: Houston Rockets Pride Night

When: April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St.

Tickets: Chamber tickets here, Pride Houston tickets here.

To tune in to the March 30 ChamberTalk featuring Jason Collins, go here.