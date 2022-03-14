Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia Tour

After two years of strict COVID-19 regulations at musical venues, LGBTQ fan-favorite performer Dua Lipa was finally able to bring her massively popular 2020 album Future Nostalgia on tour. Fans were ecstatic to experience her infectious disco-pop sound live in H-Town.

The Houston stop of Dua’s Future Nostalgia Tour took place at the Toyota Center on Saturday, March 12. The “Levitating” singer’s opening acts were performers Lolo Zouaï and Caroline Polachek.

Not even cold temperatures could deter dedicated fans from showing up to the concert dressed in Dua-inspired looks. OutSmart saw guests in tons of glitter, pink cowboy hats, unitards, and miniskirts. In addition to their flashy outfits, audience members also matched Dua’s high-powered stage presence. She brought full energy throughout the entirety of her performance, and each song was a sing-along.

During the concert, Dua declared her love for Houstonians and Space City alike. One of the show’s major LGBTQ highlights took place during her performance of “Cold Heart.” Throughout the song, she showed her advocacy for the queer community by sitting down on stage with her dancers all wrapped up in rainbow Pride flags. The song also included a cameo from gay icon and featured singer Sir Elton John on the monitors.

While visiting town, Dua took to Instagram to post about her adventures in Space City. In the days leading up to her heavily-anticipated show, she photographed herself in popular local spots, including Poison Girl in Montrose, Washington Avenue’s Truth BBQ, NASA, and Nancy’s Hustle in EaDo.