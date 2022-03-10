DFPS to Discuss Governor’s Order to Investigate Parents of Trans Kids

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) will discuss the future of their agency this week, and LGBTQ advocacy organizations are urging community members to voice their concerns about the recent Republican attacks on transgender children and their families.

Two weeks ago, Governor Greg Abbott ordered DFPS to investigate families who are helping their trans children access gender-affirming medical treatments. These child-abuse investigations have been temporarily blocked.

The DFPS council meeting takes place in Austin on Friday, March 11, at 9 a.m., and the agenda includes the organization’s 2023–2027 Strategic Plan, observing Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, and the governor’s child-abuse investigations. The meeting is open to public comment, and groups like the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT), Equality Texas, Lambda Legal, and the Texas Freedom Network are helping folks testify about the anti-trans child-abuse investigations.

“We are asking all communities, supporters, and loved ones to leave a public comment for DFPS and voice your concern for what is happening to trans youth and their families here in the state of Texas,” TENT wrote on Facebook.

TENT’s LinkTree page and Equality Texas’ Linktree page currently feature several links to assist those who are interested in participating in the DFPS meeting by submitting a public comment, sharing a testimony as a trans child or the parent of a trans child, or reading an anonymous testimony from a trans child or parent who cannot testify in person.

“If you are a trans youth or their family member, you can submit a testimony. If you are an ally and can be at the hearing in Austin at 9 a.m., we’d love for you to volunteer to read one of the family testimonies so those families can stay anonymous and safe. If you can’t attend in person—and even if you aren’t in Texas—you can submit public comments,” Equality Texas wrote.

To submit a public comment to DFPS, go here: surveymonkey.com/r/7CKJKVF

To share your story as a trans child or the parent of a trans child, go here: https://secure.everyaction.com/x_lwjxHeMEmBBOdBguNMAw2

To sign up and read a testimony at the DFPS meeting, go here: secure.everyaction.com/x_lwjxHeMEmBBOdBguNMAw2