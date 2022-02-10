Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Valentine’s Day 2022 Edition

Thursday, February 10

Queens and Prosecco

At 8 p.m., go to the Houston CityPlace Marriott at Springwoods Village for a VIP party benefiting Dancing Thru Life, a nonprofit organization strengthening the community through dance. Tickets are $75 and include dessert, bubbly, and a show hosted by OutSmart’s 2021 Most Divine Drag Queen winner Queen Persephone.

Joel Kim Booster

At 8 p.m., openly gay comedian, Joel Kim Booster appears at The Secret Group. Booster has been featured in countless TV shows including Curb Your Enthusiasm, Big Mouth, and American Dad. Tickets are available here.

Dirty Thots: Missed Connections

At 11 p.m., Ripcord presents Dirty Thots, a new drag show ‘hoe-sted’ by Analee Naylor. The show also features performances by Viva Vidalia, Damien, Mauricio, and Reign LaRue.

Friday, February 11

Flee Screening at MFAH

Friday through Sunday, the Museum of Fine Arts presents three screenings of Flee, an animated docudrama about a persecuted gay Afghan man who shares his story about escaping to Denmark. Tickets are available here.

Beso

At 9 p.m., Pearl Bar presents Beso, a Latin night with music from DJ Von Kiss. Admission is $5 and features the Latin music styles reggaeton, cumbia, salsa, banda, and more!

Bearadise

At 10 p.m., Bears with beards take over BUDDY’S for a night of go-go dancers and drink specials. The event is free, and includes free parking.

The Kickback

At 11:30 p.m., ReBar presents The Kickback, a new Friday-night drag show. Hosted by Dynasty Banks, the show features performances by Semaj Sapphire, Dominique Opulent Ross, and Brutus Dewayne.

Saturday, February 12

Houston Gaymers February Main Meetup

At 5 p.m., BUDDY’S hosts the Houston Gaymers February Main Meetup, a social event featuring this month’s consoles—PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch—with games like Just Dance, Smash, Injustice, Mario Cart, Splatoon, and more.

Meghan Gerety Art Show at Bill Arning Exhibitions

At 6 p.m., Bill Arning Exhibitions presents Vanitas, the first solo Houston show of Marfa-based artist Meghan Gerety. The exhibition also includes Audacious: The Aesthetics of the Unsubtle with Nick Barbee, Janice Freeman, and Joachim West. The event is free and open to all.

Battle of the Ballads

At 6 p.m., Tony’s Corner Pocket presents Battle of the Ballads, a celebration for Angela Mercy’s 10-year “drag-iversary” and a fundraising event for the KAOS scholarship fund. The surprise lineup will feature local Houston drag performers singing infamous power ballads.

Friday I’m In Love Screening

At 7:30 p.m., filmmaker Marcus Pontello presents a screening of their Numbers Nightclub documentary Friday I’m In Love at Numbers Nightclub. Tickets are $15 at the door, and there is limited seating. For more on Pontello’s documentary, check out OutSmart’s August 2021 cover story here.

Sunday, February 13

Sunday Service Valentine’s Brunch with Cynthia Lee Fontaine

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Mauricio with special guest Cynthia Lee Fontaine from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 and 9. The event also includes performances by Kendall Doll, ONDI, and Cara Cherie. Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Houston Mad Turtles Super Bowl Party

At 4 p.m., the Houston Mad Turtles present their Super Bowl Sunday event at BUDDY’s. The event includes a 50/50 raffle, Jell-O shots, Super Bowl squares, and special performances by Naomi Gordon and more.

Big Game Watch Party

At 5:30 p.m. go to Eagle Houston for Super Bowl Sunday in the Phoenix Room. After the game, stay for Spotlight Sunday hosted by Alexye’us Paris and featuring Violet S’Arbleu and Lindsey LaRue.

