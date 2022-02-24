Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: February 24–27, 2022

Thursday, February 24

Mitski at White Oak Music Hall

At 6 p.m., White Oak Music Hall presents Mitski live in concert performing her upcoming album, Laurel Hell. All attendees must wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken 48 hours or less before the show.

Bingo and Vote with Steve!

At 7 p.m., go to the SPJST Lodge for Bingo and Vote night, supporting openly gay Justice of the Peace canidate Steve Duble. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. followed by voting at 9 p.m.

Jewels at Houston Ballet

At 7:30 p.m., the Houston Ballet presents its opening-night performance of Jewels at the Wortham Theater Center. Each of the three acts in this full-length ballet embodies their namesake jewel through the unique musical stylings of their corresponding composer.

Ladies Night

At 10 p.m., Rumors Bar & Grill in Galveston has its Ladies Night: Western Edition event hosted by Dessie Love Blake, and featuring performances by Jade Summers and Carly D. Nation.

Friday, February 25

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Viewing Party

At 7 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill hosts its weekly RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 viewing party. Happy Hour lasts until 10 p.m., and food will be provided by What-A-Taco Kitchen.

Trivia Fridays

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts its weekly Trivia Friday with Mauricio, a game night to test your knowledge of everything from fashion to sports. Each table competes against the others, so grab your smartest friends and let the games begin.

The Queer Agenda

At 11:30 p.m., ReBar presents The Queer Agenda featuring Sigourney Beaver, star of The Boulet Brothers Dragula. The show is hosted by Luna of the Lillies and Annalee Taylor, and features performances by Blackberri and Andy Seymour.

Saturday, February 26

TMP Center Grand Opening

At 10 a.m., the Mahogany Project, Inc. presents the grand opening of their new center at 9896 Bissonnet, near the Sam Houston Tollway. The event features door prizes, light bites, and mimosas. Masks are required and pre-registration for the event should be made here.

Mardi Gras Showgirls

At 8 p.m., go to Bar Boheme’s Mardi Gras Showgirls event featuring Mulan Alexander, Cyn City, Chloe C. Ross, and Angelina DM Trailz. The show is $35 per person and includes access to the buffet. Reservations are required and can be made here.

DJ RaqqCity and DJ Jay Shale at Pearl Bar

At 9 p.m., Pearl Bar presents local Dj Raqqcity from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. followed by DJ Jay Shale from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is $5 at the door after 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 27

Piano in the Afternoon with Ben Chavez

At 2 p.m., Michael’s Outpost hosts Piano in the Afternoon, a musical event featuring pianist Ben Chavez.

Mardi Gras Sunday Funday

At 3 p.m., go to La Granja Disco and Cantina for Mardi Gras Sunday Funday with tunes from DJ Rolo. Don’t miss their $5 frozen lime margaritas, $6 mangonadas, and $5 well vodkas.

Grand Marshal Nominee Party

At 6 p.m., BUDDY’s presents the Pride Houston Grand Marshal Nominee Party. Come out and nominate your favorite Houston LGBTQ advocates. Voting begins March 1.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email staff member Adriana Salazar at [email protected].