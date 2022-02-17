Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: February 17–20, 2022

Thursday, February 17

Pride Across Texas

At 3 p.m., the Texas LGBTQ Chambers of Commerce presents Pride Across Texas, an online networking event featuring inspirational speaker Ashley T. Brundage. Register for the event here.

Bingo with Queen Persephone

At 8 p.m., go to Angel Share for bingo night hosted by Persephone, Outsmart’s Gayest & Greatest 2021 Most Divine Drag Queen. Angel Share is a charity bar that supports a different nonprofit group every month. With every food or drink purchase, guests receive a ticket to vote for their favorite charity, and the charity with the most tickets at the end of the month wins 100 percent of the contest proceeds.

Montrose Idol

At 10:30 p.m, the Montrose Idol competition continues at ReBar. The weekly singing contest offers the chance to win $2,000 in cash and prizes. This week’s theme is Motown.

Friday, February 18

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Viewing Party

At 7 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill hosts its weekly RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 viewing party. Happy hour lasts until 10 p.m., and food will be provided by What-A-Taco Kitchen.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

On Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., The Society for the Performing Arts presents the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, an iconic troupe founded by Alvin Ailey, a Texas-born gay man whose works have deep roots in the Black experience. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article featuring Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Vernard Gilmore.

Mardi Gras Rumor Report

At 10 p.m., head down to Rumors Bar & Grill in Galveston for The Rumor Report. Hosted by Dessie Love-Blake, the event features performers Muffy Blake Vanderbilt III, Tamar J Paris, and Roofie Dubois. There is a $5 cover fee for the 21-and-up drag show.

Saturday, February 19

Level Up! Auto Care Workshop

At noon, the Houston Gaymers hosts a free auto care workshop at the Lyft Houston Hub to educate participants on basic auto maintenance. This event is free and open to all ages.

Space City Underwear Auction

At 5 p.m., Space City Rugby presents an under auction, where players will be modeling underwear and participants can bid on their favorites. All proceeds will go to Space City Rugby so they can represent Houston in the 2022 Bingham Cup.

RetroSexual

At 7:30 p.m., go to Bill Arning Exhibitions for Retro Sexual, a night of music and art for the waxed, vaxxed, and relaxed. The free BYOB event features music by David LaDuca.

Dorian Electra’s My Agenda Tour

At 10 p.m., Warehouse Live presents Houston native Dorian Electra, a nonbinary queer artist who is on their 2022 My Agenda tour. Purchase tickets on the Warehouse Live Eventbrite page.

Saturday Karaoke

At 9 p.m. JR’s Bar & Grill presents Saturday Karaoke hosted by Angelina DM Trailz. Happy Hour until 10 p.m. and admission is free.

Sunday, February 20

Feel-Good Drag Brunch

At noon, Electric Feel Good presents a Drag Brunch featuring Lexus Chandelier, Muffy Blake Vandebilt III, and Dessie Love Blake. Table reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 713-899-8218.

The Broad’s Way Off Script

At 3 p.m. go to Michael’s Outpost for Sunday Funday Off Script, a live singing show featuring the cast of the Broad’s Way and more, hosted by Carmina Vavra.

Employee Turnabout

At 5 p.m. BUDDY’S presents employee turnabout, a drag show featuring the staff of BUDDY’S Houston. There will be two numbers, one where all proceeds will go to the staff, and one benefiting a charity of their choice.

