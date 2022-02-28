Pride Houston Announces 2022 Grand Marshal Nominees

56 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Pride Houston has revealed this year’s grand-marshal nominees.

The organization, which puts together Space City’s annual LGBTQ festival and parade, announced its 12 nominees during a February 27 event at BUDDY’S. Voting opens Tuesday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

Being named a Pride Houston grand marshal is among the highest honors bestowed by the local LGBTQ community, according to the group’s website. Individuals and organizations nominated in the four grand-marshal categories have made significant contributions to the community at large through their activist or charity work.

Those who are selected as grand marshals will perform ceremonial duties, lead the Pride parade in June, and serve as ambassadors for Pride Houston during Pride Month and throughout the year.

Pride Houston’s 2022 celebration will occur in downtown Houston on June 25. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the group’s events were canceled in 2020 and downsized for 2021. Grand marshals from the past two years will be celebrated alongside this year’s marshals, the organization says.

The grand-marshal nominees for Pride Houston’s 2022 season are listed below:

Female Identifying

Toni Mascione

Melissa Vivanco



Isabel Longoria

Male Identifying

Christopher Barry

Andrew Edmonson

Travis Torrence

Gender Nonbinary

Juliann Losey

Matty Gracia

Chip Ware

Ally

Danielle Houston

Kailey Posterick

Courtney Sellers

To read the bios of these 2022 grand-marshal nominees, go here. Learn more about Pride Houston’s 2020 and 2021 grand marshals here and here.