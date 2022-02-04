Houston’s LGBTQ Pride Celebration Returns to Downtown This Summer

Pride Houston, the organization that puts together Space City’s LGBTQ celebration each summer, has announced that this year’s event will be held in Downtown Houston outside of City Hall on June 25.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the organization’s events were downsized in 2020 and 2021. Last year’s event was held as a block party in the Montrose gayborhood with a capacity limit of 5,000 attendees. The event had previously occurred as a festival and parade in front of City Hall and drew crowds of over 500,000 people.

“I know you’re excited that we’ll be bringing back the parade and the festival and all of our programs,” co-president Thasia Madison announced on February 4.

Tickets to the festival are now available on Pride Houston’s website.

“You can get your tickets [as] general admission, mainstage experience to be closer to the stage, [or] VIP tickets for the ultimate experience, which features an open bar and catered food,” Madison said.

Those who would like to participate in the festival or parade could register online, Madison said. “It takes a village to put on the Pride celebration. We could not do any of these things without you or all of our lovely volunteers.”

Madison also reminded viewers that the organization is still taking nominations for its parade grand marshals until February 6.

“You can nominate your community hero in categories such as male-identifying, female-identifying, ally, and gender-nonbinary/gender-nonconforming,” Madison said. “Get your nominations in until this Sunday.”

For more information on Pride Houston, visit pridehouston.org.