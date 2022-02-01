February 2022 Horoscope: An Active Aquarius Season

16 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

We start the month with the last parts of both Mercury and Venus retrograde, and we’ll be free of their influence by February 10. That will be the time to start your new projects and try to make those New Year’s resolutions stick. It’s going to be a busy month, with strong expectations about what we think we can get done. Mars—planet of protection, anger, and confrontation—is in Capricorn, and that will have an impact on the nation’s chart. Tensions could be high during this time of saber-rattling and boundary disputes. This is especially strong in the middle of the month. The supply-and-demand balance will continue to be stressed as the world shifts the way it does business. Your friends and your tribe are where you should find support and some positive viewpoints.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Your career area continues to be very active, and you will become more comfortable making decisions about where you are going to focus your energy. Your natural tendency to do everything right now is being amplified through mid-March. You are ready to make some decisions about your future. You may also seem more defensive and argumentative. Friends and community associations can be very supportive. I know it feels more natural to do things on your own, but asking for help can be especially beneficial this month. You may spread yourself too thin in February, so watch your boundaries and commitments so you don’t get overloaded.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

In the first half of the month, you are extending your outreach by seeking more education, exploring other career options, and possibly relocating. This is also a great time for a trip to get away from the demands of the holidays. By midmonth, your career energies are very active, as you look to take on more responsibility or start something on your own. You are being urged to connect with something that stirs your passion and brings in extra money. Business and social contacts offer good advice about meeting the right people and discovering alternative paths toward your goals. You are more open to relationships as you get better at expressing your needs and being more open. You will not tolerate restrictive personal or business relationships. You are looking for more open-minded people!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

This month is a time to focus on seeking freedom as you deal with improving your finances and making decisions about what’s best. But your real focus may be on stepping back and doing more fun and interesting things. This month is good for expanding your internet presence and developing more credibility. Writing, teaching, and catching up with old friends are all favored this month. By mid-February, your career energies are much more active, and the rest of 2022 can bring new career options to choose from. Don’t rush to choose—you’ll have plenty of options through the summer. You are also feeling more social, so you will expand your circle of friends this year! As you start feeling more stable, your relationships improve.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Relationships continue to be one of the main topics for you this month. The retrogrades of Mercury and Venus have both been traveling through this part of your sign. Your positive relationships will experience a more intense bond. In tense relationships, the retrogrades help bring your issues to the surface so they can be addressed. Those faltering relationships either continue on a better note or come to an end. By midmonth, you are ready to move on to some fun times. You pay much more attention to your finances in the latter part of the month. It’s a good month to address debt, since that can stifle your creative spark. This is a good month for writing, podcasting, or just sharing your discoveries with friends.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

You are making some real progress with your health and exercise program this month. You are going to make some changes that include improving your office space—especially if you need a home office that’s free from family distractions. The second big emphasis this month is relationships. With positive relationships (especially in business), it’s time to set new goals so you’re both moving in the same direction. You won’t allow difficult relationships to continue, so this month is the time to address the problems. This is also a good month for loans and refinancing, since lenders are more open to your requests.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

You are focused on getting routines back in place so you can restore some order in your life. You will be making some decisions this month about your job, where you need some stability as the pandemic sows uncertainty about what “the new normal” will be. You will have less tolerance for co-workers who whine instead of fixing problems. You are also putting effort into turning a hobby or personal interest into a side business. You should see some positive results from those efforts by the end of the month. This is a very good month for relationships after February 10. If you are involved, this is a great time to connect with your partner and share some fun times. If you are single and looking, the energy is much better for you to meet new folks. Enjoy!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Although home and family issues are less stressful after February 10, you are still making decisions about the best way to handle the changes that are going on there. As we move forward through the month, you are in a more playful and creative mood. If you have children, this is a very good time to strengthen your connections with them. You may be looking at relocating, home repairs, or downsizing to fit your life now. Libra is the sign of relationships, and your relationship energies are especially positive in the summer and fall. That can improve all of your partnerships and even create new possibilities. This is also a good time to look at investments and reduce debts. There are even new career opportunities beginning to develop, and you are feeling more confident about your decisions throughout this entire month.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

You are getting clearer every day about how to bring positive structure and routines back into your life. This will be a lot easier after the retrogrades are over on February 10 and you feel more decisive. Creating a safe home and family nest is at the top of your list this month. For some, this can be a time of downsizing and shifts in your family’s power structure. You may need to take more of a leadership role in your family. This can also be a time of home repairs and makeovers, or even relocating. You may also be making plans to start your own business to create the freedom you need in your work. Romantic partners will need to give you more freedom and support your efforts. You are in a more playful mood by the end of the month.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

As the month opens, you are still working on improving your finances, personal resources, and skill sets. You are working very hard to become as debt-free as you can be! You are putting more structure into your routines so you can be more effective in your work, and give yourself more free time for personal pursuits. You will be much more direct in your communications, and less flexible with people who waste your time. For some of you, this is a time to interact with your siblings or friends from the past. You also want to make your home a much more comfortable place this year. You may be looking at buying property, especially if it’s a place you can escape to! This impulse is much stronger in late February. It’s also a good time to improve your work environment, upgrade your office electronics, and expand your outreach on social media.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This has been a heck of a time for the Old Sea Goats! As the month opens, both Venus (planet of love and money) and Mercury (planet of communications and routines) are retrograde in your sign! This has been creating delays and indecision on your part, and with the other people you’ve been interacting with. This should all shift by February 10. You will feel ready to make decisions and be more confident about those choices. You are reviewing your finances as the month begins, looking at ways to reduce your debt and make better use of what you already have. You are more concerned about money, even if there don’t seem to be any current problems. You are more open to spreading your wings this month and being more social, even if it’s only virtually.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Happy Birthday to the Aquarians! This is your personal yearly cycle when you are reviewing last year’s decisions, making new plans, and setting goals for 2022. This all becomes easier as we get past February 10. You are in a very serious and somber time as you make long-term plans for your career, relationship commitments, and perhaps even retirement. You are still a little shy about interacting with others, as your sensitivities are still very strong and negative people can really set you off. You will feel much more energetic and ready to take action as we get to the end of the month. You are still getting rid of stuff from your past so you won’t feel so weighed down. And finally, you are paying more attention to your health and making plans to get yourself back in shape.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

The energies feel lighter and better as the month begins, and after the 10th you will be ready to move forward with your plans. In many ways, this is a better year for career, travel, relationships, and expanding your connections. Last month was a time to review your choices, but this month you are ready to act on your hopes and dreams. Your friends and community associations can all be very supportive, but choose carefully to make the best use of your time and money. By midmonth, you are ready for some rest and retreat. You are more sensitive, and negative people can have a stronger effect on you. This is a good month for seances, past-life regressions, meditation, and enjoying a good bottle of spirits!

This article appears in the February 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.