Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: January 6–9, 2022

Thursday, January 6

Ladies Night

At 10 p.m., go to Rumors Bar and Grill in Galveston for Ladies Night hosted by Dessie Love-Blake. The drag show features Lola Standards and Candyce Diamond Laraye.

Montrose Idol

At 10:30 p.m, ReBar hosts the premiere of Montrose Idol, a weekly singing competition that offers the chance to win $2,000 in cash and prizes.

Lunatics

At 11 p.m., Papi’s presents Lunatics, its weekly show hosted by Paul Luna and Jessica Paris Lauren and featuring a weekly rotating cast. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 713-524-3359.

Friday, January 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Viewing Party

At 7 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill hosts its weekly RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 viewing party. Happy hour lasts until 10 p.m., and food will be provided by What-A-Taco Kitchen.

Trivia Night

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts its Trivia Friday with Mauricio, a game night to test your knowledge of everything from fashion to sports. Each table competes against the others, so grab your smartest friends and let the games begin.

Y2GAY

At 11:30 p.m., go to ReBar for Y2GAY, a rotating monthly drag show featuring music from the turn of the century. The event is hosted by ONDI and features performances by Leilani Jackson-Ross, Petty, and Luna of the Lillies.

Saturday, January 8

Public Spectacles, featuring Joel Anderson

Beginning at 10 a.m., Archway Gallery presents Public Spectacles, featuring new paintings by out artist Joel Anderson. This event is an all-day meet-and-greet with the artist, followed by an opening reception at 5 p.m. and an artist talk at 6:30 p.m.

Twelfth Night

At 7 p.m., Krewe of Olympus presents their yearly Twelfth Night event celebrating the start of the Carnival season with food, cocktails, and a mini float competition. Tickets are $40 at the door.

ReBarlesque

At 8:30 p.m., go to ReBar for ReBarlesque, a burlesque show hosted by local drag queen ONDI. Full dinner and cocktail menus are available, and reservations can be made here.

Sunday, January 9

Drag in the City Brunch

At noon, head downtown to Sambuca for its new drag brunch show Drag in the City, hosted by Euphoria Monroe and featuring Adriana Larue, Mark Minaj, Kitty Kontour, Mackinsey Scales, Venus, and Aria C. Khalo. Don’t miss out on the $1 mimosa special.

Twisted Leather

At noon, Numbers Nightclub and Megawoof present Twisted Leather, a day and night event featuring leather, kink, and dancing. A portion of the proceeds benefits the PWA Holiday Charities. Tickets can be purchased here.

Sunday Funday Karaoke

At noon, JR’s Bar & Grill hosts its weekly Sunday Funday Karaoke event with hosts Kofi and Muffy Vanderbilt III. Happy Hour prices until 10 p.m., and DJ Robby Jr. will be spinning the turntables from 3 to 7 p.m.

