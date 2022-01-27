Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: January 27–30, 2022

Thursday, January 27

Help Obtaining Texas ID, Birth Certificate, Voter Registration, and more

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Houston Justice Coalition will be at 2525 San Jacinto helping people who need a new Texas ID, birth certificate, Social Security card, and other documents vital for securing shelter, housing, and employment.

Boundless Faith

At 7 p.m., Kindred presents Boundless Faith, a discussion about celebrating your identity and how it is vital in understanding faith. Kindred is an LGBTQIA+ affirming youth center open to all.

Ladies Night

At 10 p.m., Rumors Bar & Grill in Galveston has a Ladies Night: Western Edition event hosted by Dessie Love Blake, and featuring performances by Asteria Eos and Kymber Divine.

Friday, January 28

Pride Houston Preview Announcement

At noon, Pride Houston makes a virtual announcement about their upcoming LGBTQ celebrations. Join organization president Thasia Madison and vice president Kendra Walker on Facebook Live for a preview of 2022 events.

VGL Houston: Queer + Kickball Winter 2022

At 7 p.m., the Varsity Gay League hosts a Queer + Kickball Meet and Greet at Social Beer Garden. Grab a drink and meet the players in this season’s Friday-night league.

Trivia Fridays

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts its weekly Trivia Friday with Mauricio, a game night to test your knowledge of everything from fashion to sports. Each table competes against the others, so grab your smartest friends and let the games begin.

The Rumor Report

At 10 p.m., head down to Rumors Bar & Grill in Galveston for The Rumor Report. Hosted by Dessie Love-Blake, the event features performers Muffy Blake Vanderbilt III, Tamar J Paris, and Roofie Dubois. There is a $5 cover fee for the 21-and-up drag show.

Saturday, January 29

The Caucus’ 2022 Primary Election Endorsement Meeting

At 9 a.m., the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus hosts a virtual endorsement meeting for pro-equality candidates running in the March 1 primary election. This meeting is restricted to Caucus voting members and candidates seeking endorsement.

JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour

At 7 p.m., the Toyota Center presents pansexual pop star JoJo Siwa’s D.R.E.A.M. tour. After coming out earlier this year, Siwa became the first person on Dancing with the Stars to have a same-sex dance partner.

Saturday Night Showgirls: Disney Edition Drag Brunch

At 8 p.m., go to Bar Boheme for their monthly drag dinner. This month’s theme is Disney, with stars Angelina DM Trailz, Cyn City, Roofie Dubois, and Chloe C. Ross. Reservations are required, and can be made here. Dinner is $35 per person, and comes with a preset menu.

Look, But Don’t Touch Comedy Show

At 8 p.m., Bill Arning Exhibitions presents Look, But Don’t Touch, a comedy show in the heart of Montrose. The event is BYOB and tickets are $10.

Hector Fonseca at ReBar

At 10 p.m., ReBar presents global DJ and producer Hector Fonseca as he spins all night for his birthday. The event is 21+ and $15 tickets can be purchased here.

Sunday, January 30

A West Side Story Burlesque Show

At 2 p.m., the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is celebrating International Condom Day with a raunchy burlesque twist on the classic Broadway love story. The free show features powerhouse performers who will wow you with their wit and dance numbers, all while promoting a good cause.

Afternoon Tea

At 6 p.m., Papi’s presents their new weekly show Afternoon Tea featuring Laisha Larue, Edna Anderson, Alyanna IV Bones, Persephone, Petty TM, and Kitty Kontou. Don’t miss out on their $3 green-tea shots and $5 frozen margaritas.

Dance Roulette

At 7 p.m., head over to Barcode for Dance Roulette, an event where you pick a dance at random and perform it. All tips go to benefit Tony’s Place, a nonprofit organization helping LGBTQ homeless youth.

