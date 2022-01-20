Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: January 20–23, 2022

Thursday, January 20

Trans Community Clothing Swap Meet

At 6:30 p.m., the Transmasculine Alliance Houston holds its clothing swap meet in the Montrose Center’s Room 106. The event is open to all transgender individuals, and attendees can bring clean clothes, shoes, and accessories that are in good condition to swap out for new wardrobe items.

Virtual Town Hall with Ben Chou

At 6:30 p.m., Ben Chou, an openly gay candidate running for Harris County Commisioner Precinct 4, will hold a virtual town-hall meeting. This event is open to all and will focus on voters’ concerns and aspirations for Harris County. Register for the event here.

Steak Night at George’s

At 6:30 p.m., Free Grillin’ and George Country Sports Bar present their weekly Steak Night. Pre-order your choice of steak, chops, or seafood with sides, and pick it up when it’s ready.

Montrose Idol

At 10:30 p.m, the Montrose Idol competition continues at ReBar. The weekly singing contest offers the chance to win $2,000 in cash and prizes.

Friday, January 21

Trivia Fridays

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts its weekly Trivia Friday with Mauricio, a game night to test your knowledge of everything from fashion to sports. Each table competes against the others, so grab your smartest friends and let the games begin.

The Rumor Report

At 10 p.m., head down to Rumors Bar & Grill in Galveston for The Rumor Report. Hosted by Dessie Love-Blake, the event features performers Ellis Dee, Aaron Andrews, and Padma Az. There is a $5 cover fee for the 21-and-up drag show.

Rich Bitch Fridays

At 11:30 p.m., ReBar presents Rich Bitch Fridays hosted by Adriana LaRue. This drag show features a weekly rotating cast of drag performers, with beats by DJ Mel before and after the show.

Saturday, January 22

Wigs and Waffles

At noon, go to ReBar for their new Wigs and Waffles Saturday brunch show hosted by Mauricio. The first show features Leilani Jackson-Ross, Estella Blow, and Phoebe Seymour.

Slay All Day Drag Show

At 2 p.m., head over to Social Beer Garden for their weekly drag show Slay All Day. The event is hosted by Luna of the Lilies and features beats by GNDRBNDR and performances by Annalee Naylor.

Pop-Up Art Show at JR’s Bar & Grill

At 5 p.m., nonbinary Houston artist Crystal Murley hosts a pop-up art show at JR’s Bar & Grill. The event features LGBTQ and ally vendors David & Freddie, Shelby Bird Designs, El Amor es un Diablo, Elliot’s Creative Designs, Re’Donna’s Quilts, Pronto Kreations, Dispute Art, and The Magik Candle.

NSFW

At 10 p.m., go to BUDDY’S Houston for their monthly NSFW event. This month’s theme is leather. You can suggest and vote for future party themes on their Facebook page here.

Sunday, January 23

Sunday Service

At 4 p.m., head over to ReBar for their Sunday Service. The event features tunes by DJ Mel on the main stage and DJ Joe Ross on the patio. Reservations can be made here.

Afternoon Tea

At 6 p.m., Papi’s presents their new weekly show Afternoon Tea featuring Laisha Larue, Edna Anderson, Alyanna IV Bones, Persephone, Petty TM, and Kitty Kontou. Don’t miss out on their $3 green-tea shots and $5 frozen margaritas.

Melanin Magic

At 8 p.m. Papi’s presents their new weekly show Melanin Magic, hosted by Alexy’us Paris and featuring performances by Tylee Sanchez, Porche Paris, Chevelle Brooks, Tommie Ross, and Chanel Nicole. Reservations are recommended, and can be made here.

