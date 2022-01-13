Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: January 13–16, 2022

17 SHARES Share Tweet Mail

Thursday, January 13

Los Angeles-Style Hot Dogs at Pearl Bar

At 6 p.m., go to Pearl Bar for Los Angeles-style hot dogs by Cyn-Sational tacos, followed by Dildo Races starting at 10 p.m.

Kal Penn “You Can’t Be Serious” Book Event

At 6 p.m., go to the Asia Society Texas Center for a Q&A with the out author Kal Penn discussing his new book You Can’t Be Serious. Penn recently came out as gay and revealed he is engaged to be married. Tickets to the event are $30 for non-members and $20 for members. Purchase tickets here.

Bites and Bingo

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts Bites and Bingo hosted by Mauricio and local drag performer Hu’Nee B. There will be four rounds of bingo, and appetizers are half off.

“The Gay Agenda” Comedy Show

At 10:30 p.m., Riot Comedy Show presents The Gay Agenda, a unique standup concept featuring some of the LGBTQ community’s funniest comedians. Tickets are $10 and are available here.

Friday, January 14

Cheers to Betty White!

At 3 p.m., Eureka Heights honors Betty White’s legacy with two new Betty White IPA’s. The event also includes commemorative gold-rimmed glasses, Betty White raffle prizes, and rose cupcakes. Golden Girls or Betty White attire is encouraged.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party

At 7 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill hosts its weekly RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 viewing party. Happy hour lasts until 10 p.m., and food will be provided by What-A-Taco Kitchen.

The Kickback

At 11:30 p.m., ReBar presents The Kickback, a new Friday-night drag show hosted by Blackberri and featuring performances by Dragula star Saint, Lila Deboraux, Tamika X, and Dynasty Banks.

Saturday, January 15

Houston Gaymers Volunteer at the Houston Humane Society

At 2 p.m., the Houston Gaymers will volunteer by bathing dogs, making pet toys, making goodie bags, and more. If you’re also interested in helping the Humane Society, fill out the Google form here.

Beso

At 9 p.m., Pearl Bar presents Beso, a Latin night with music from DJ Von Kiss. Admission is $5, and the event will feature the Latin music styles reggaeton, cumbia, salsa, banda, and more!

Diamantes

At 10:30 p.m., head over to Papi’s for their weekly Diamantes show featuring Aria C. Kahlo, Lady B, Linda D Crawford, Lindsey L Crawford, Reign Larue, Rudolph Kahlo, and Adriana Larue. Reservations are recommended and can be made here.

Sunday, January 16

UH LGBTQ+ Alumni Association Sunday Funday Breakfast Mixer

At 11 a.m., the UH LGBTQ+ Alumni Association is hosting their first breakfast mixer of the year at Koffeteria. Come and socialize over a cup of coffee and pastries.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch with Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri, and featuring drag RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 star Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté. Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Sunday Funday with Steve Duble

At 2 p.m., join out politician Steve Duble’s Justice of the Peace campaign at Under the Volcano, with Persephone and DJ Jen B. Enjoy empanadas, frozen screwdrivers, mimosas, and frozen Cuba libres. RSVP and get tickets here.

Snowbunnies

At 9 p.m., Bunnies on the Bayou presents Snowbunnies featuring DJ Danny Verde. General admission is $15 at the door, and all proceeds will benefit the volunteer-run LGBTQ nonprofit.

