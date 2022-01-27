LGBTQ Victory Fund Endorses Three More Texas Candidates

The LGBTQ Victory Fund has announced endorsements for three more Texas candidates in advance of the March 1 primary elections.

The organization, which works to achieve equality for LGBTQ Americans by supporting the campaigns of out candidates, shared in a January 26 statement that it is backing 52 new candidates nationwide—including Texans Venton Jones for the Texas House of Representatives, District 100; Jolanda Jones for the Texas House of Representatives, District 147; and Ann Johnson for the Texas House of Representatives, District 134. If elected, Venton Jones and Jolanda Jones would become the first Black LGBTQ members of the Texas legislature.

“This election cycle presents enormous opportunities for our community, including the potential to dramatically increase the number of LGBTQ state legislators and win in Congressional swing districts against anti-LGBTQ challengers,” said Annise Parker, former Houston mayor and president and CEO of the Victory Fund. “These LGBTQ candidates are essential to defeating the wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation we see across the country, and to push forward policies that are inclusive of our community.”

Earlier this year, the Victory Fund endorsed nine other Texas candidates, including six from the Greater Houston area. Benjamin Chou is running for Harris County Commissioner, Precinct 4, and Harris County’s five out judges—Shannon Baldwin, Jason Cox, Jim Kovach, Beau Miller, and Jerry Simoneaux—are all up for reelection.

“We are investing early in these races because that is when we can make the greatest difference—and winning in 2022 is more important than ever,” Parker said.

The last day to register to vote in the March 1 primary elections is January 31. For registration information, visit votetexas.gov/register.

Check out the LGBTQ Victory Fund’s 2022 election endorsements at victoryfund.org/our-candidates.