January 2022 Horoscope: A Smart Start to the New Year

We start the month with both Mercury and Venus retrograde, so we may want to wait to work on our New Year’s resolutions in early February. We are having a sluggish start to our New Year! The cardinal signs—Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn—are the ones most impacted by the Venus retrograde, while the fixed signs of Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius are being influenced by the Mercury retrograde. This is a good month to review where we are and decide what we want to accomplish this year, which activities and work commitments we will keep, and which ones we should bring to an end.

The days that are easier for us are January 1, 5, 8, 10, and 23. More difficult days are January 11, 14, 16, 28, and 30. Mercury retrograde begins on January 8 through February 10. Focus on what’s in front of you instead of taking on new tasks. Venus will continue to be retrograde until February 10 as well. Avoid new commitments and investments, and don’t spend your money without some thought. This is a much better time to deal with the past and the choices you’ve made.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Career activity is very active as the month begins, with both Venus and Mercury retrograde in this area of your horoscope. You may be feeling more than ready to make a change, as these planets will highlight the problems that have been bothering you all year. Your sense of responsibility will be tested. Be sure and seek out advice from friends and professionals who can help clarify your thinking. You can easily feel unappreciated if you haven’t been paying enough attention to your boundaries. By midmonth, you are a bit more detached but you still have strong feelings. This can be your time to start something new, or to take on a different role along your career path. You will not be very patient, and exercise can help channel the excessive energy you are feeling.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

This month, you are more in touch with the flow of the holidays and the people around you. You have positive things to say that can help boost people’s attitudes and self-confidence. This is a much better month for opening yourself to new ideas, exploring ways to enhance your education, or considering starting a podcast to reach a broader audience. By midmonth, you are shifting your focus to your career as you reinvent yourself and find work that really calls to you. With your ruling planet, Venus, retrograde, it’s better to review your plans now and then put them into action after February 10. This continues to be a time of setting goals, creating better bonds with your partner, and expanding your outreach to business or self-improvement groups to get their support.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

Any tasks or projects you would like to get started should be completed in the first week of January, as your ruling planet, Mercury will be retrograde from January 9 through February 10. You have a view of the bigger picture, and by midmonth you are reviewing your career path. There are some big opportunities coming your way in the spring. Relationships are very active, and will need some attention this month. This is a good time to get away to have some fun. If you aren’t paying attention, your partner may become easily irritated. This month you are reviewing your resource base, your debt, your commitments, and the reality of your situation. It’s also easier to see people’s motives more clearly. You will be ready to move forward in February.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

This month you are working to improve your fitness program, restructure your relationships, and chip away at debt to improve your financial picture. Business and personal relationships are very much in review, as Venus retrograde is having a direct impact on you. Difficult relationships will need to be addressed at this time, no matter the outcome. Existing relationships need some nurturing. This is a good time to advertise to your existing client base, rather than trying to reach out to a new market. By midmonth you are back to improving your resource base, eliminating debt, and taking a closer look at yourself. The latter half of the month is a very good time for therapy, seeking out a life coach, and establishing better habits and boundaries. You may need to replace some office equipment or communication devices.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

This month you are paying attention to your self-care routines, possibly by revisiting things you did in the past. This is also a super time to redo your office setting. You need to get updated to deal with the general changes that are occurring in business. Difficulties with a co-worker may also show up this month. These are definitely old problems that have reignited, and rumors may add to your problems. You will be confronting this particularly in the latter part of the month. By midmonth, you shift your focus to your partnerships as you work on improving your boundaries and being clearer about what you will or won’t do. Your desire to look for a more suitable career continues. You will be better prepared to make some choices after mid-February.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

You are in a creative and playful time as the month begins. This should have also made your holidays a lot more fun. Some of you are exploring ways to turn your hobbies and interests into something that can generate income. You are definitely looking for something that is more soul-satisfying, and at the same time is valuable to the community. This is a very good time to be around children or people who are less restricted. They can show you a happier and more nourishing way to live. By midmonth, your need to get your routines and obligations in place gets stronger. You may be improving your office space, and especially your internet devices. Establishing boundaries will help limit interruptions and improve your efficiency. Relationships are definitely improving this month, and through the entire year. If you are single, after February 10 is a good time to look for a partner. If you are involved, that period will help you heal old wounds.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Your holidays were somewhat unsettled, and that energy continues through January as well. With family, there are a lot of changes that are creating a different power base. Senior family members may be competing to be the patriarch or matriarch as older relatives age or leave the planet. This energy is exacerbated by the fact that Venus, your ruler, is retrograde in this area, forcing everyone to relive the past. You may be deciding on who in your family you want to continue having a relationship with! By midmonth you are ready to take a step back for some perspective, but you aren’t ready to find clarity just yet. The latter part of the month is also a more creative time, and you’re looking for ways to make that creativity contribute to your long-term security. Work gets busier, and that may help you gain some perspective to make the best choices.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This month is a big time of rethinking your choices and decisions. You may even feel stuck and unable to move forward. If you are a writer or blogger, you are looking for a more organized approach to making social media work for you. You may be thinking about stepping into a student or teacher role as you explore what makes the universe go! By midmonth you’ll need to focus on your family and decisions about elderly family members. You are also trying to create more balance in your home and work lives. Relationships are very interesting at this time. If you are involved, your partner is looking to renew those bonds. If you are single, you are open to the clever, smart types! If you are having difficulty, this will be a time to confront those problems. Take your time, because decisions are best made after February 10.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

You continue to be busy and ready to start new adventures on a moment’s notice. You could also be more restless and have difficulty sleeping. This is a very good time for fitness programs. It will also be easier to lose your temper as you take life more personally! You are very focused on your financial picture this month. You may be considering different investments, retirement, asking for a raise, increasing fees for your services, or getting out of debt. In the latter part of the month, you are speaking your mind more directly. You are also guarding your personal time by improving boundaries with the people you interact with. Family issues are improving this month, and through the whole year. You may be doing some remodeling or even moving. It’s going to be busy!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Well, the center of the universe has apparently settled in your sign this month. Not only is Venus retrograde, making you rethink all of your commitments and decisions, but she is also ready to help you clear out the past. The holidays may not have felt like much because you are focused on yourself and your immediate needs. Your environment continues to change, so you are not feeling much stability. You may want to act, but you will find that there are obstructions that force you to rethink your original plans. It’s best to wait until February 10 before moving forward. You may feel like you are overbooked and overcooked! You get a big boost of energy at the end of the month that will help you to get moving. Finances still feel tight as you try to make sure that you are safe in the future. Exploring a new approach is a great option, especially as we get into February.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

You are in a rest-and-retreat mode as the month begins. You are taking time to get centered, as you have some big decisions to make this year. By midmonth, you are getting more active and connected to your larger career and relationship goals. You are wanting your partner to participate more in your relationship, and you may be feeling under-appreciated. This is a good time to make sure that your partnerships, both business and personal, are aligned with your interests. Career is going to take on a much larger role for you this year. You may be looking at starting something on your own, taking on more responsibility, or looking at retirement. You will feel better about making decisions after February 10. You are still trying to lighten your load and get rid of people and things that limit your freedom.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

This is going to be a busy and dynamic year for the Mermaids and Mermen. Jupiter, the planet of growth, travel, education, and personal growth, is visiting your sign in 2022, starting this month. This Jupiter cycle repeats every 12 years. You may want to look back at 2009 and 2010 to recall what you did at that time. Despite the retrogrades this month, you are still moving forward in your career by creating new options to explore. You are looking for work that really calls to you, and not something that just pays the bills. Friends, social groups, and business associations can be very helpful and supportive in suggesting ways to improve your financial security. By midmonth, you are ready to take a back seat and rest. You are entering a more sensitive time, and you will need to choose your associates more carefully.

