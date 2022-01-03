Hamburger Mary’s Houston is Relocating

274 SHARES Share Tweet Mail

Hamburger Mary’s Houston has closed its location in Montrose and plans to relocate.

Known for its funky decor, huge hamburgers, and lineup of professional drag artists, the popular franchise opened its Space City location in February 2017. According to a January 3 social media announcement, the business was closing after nearly five years because it had outgrown its current space in the gayborhood.

“Sometimes businesses outgrow their location and change is needed to continue being successful. With that being said, we have closed our location at 2409 Grant Street,” Hamburger Mary’s posted on Facebook.

The restaurant also shared that it would soon be reopening in a new spot.

“Even though we are relocating, our services will remain the same,” Hamburger Mary’s wrote, “and that is to continue to show you why we are still the number 1 place in Houston for the best drag shows.”

Hamburger Mary’s Houston has not yet revealed where it plans to reopen.

To keep up with the restaurant, visit hamburgermarys.com/houston