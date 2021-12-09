Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 9–12, 2021

Thursday, December 9

Ben and Guy’s Christmas Piano Spectacular

At 7 p.m., two of Houston’s premier LGBTQ pianist-comedians are dueling live for Ben and Guy’s Christmas Spectacular at BUDDY’S. Grab a cocktail and sing along to classic Christmas carols with a twist.

Montrose Idol

At 10:30 p.m, go to ReBar for the second night of Montrose Idol auditions. The weekly singing competition offers the chance to win $2,000 in cash and prizes. To sign up for the blind auditions, email [email protected].

Dirty Thots

At 11 p.m., Ripcord presents Dirty Thots, Ho for the Holidays. Hosted by Analee Naylor, this week’s lineup features performances by Miss Mykie, Adriana LaRue, Luna of the Lillies, and Iris Seymour.

Friday, December 10

2021 Chamber Holiday Food Drive

At 8 a.m., the Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce holds its 2021 Chamber Holiday Food Drive benefiting LGBTQ seniors through the Montrose Center. Drop-off locations are Signature Care ER on T.C. Jester (8 a.m.–noon) and Eureka Heights Brewery on W. 18th St. (3–7 p.m.).

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny

At 7 p.m., head downtown to 713 Music Hall for Chelsea Handler’s post-pandemic touring show Vaccinated and Horny. Handler’s new set is packed with brutal takes on today’s hot topics that you won’t want to miss. Before you attend the show, be sure to read OutSmart’s recent article on Chelsea Handler.

Trivia Night

At 8 p.m., go to ReBar for Trivia Friday with Mauricio, a game night to test your knowledge of everything from fashion to sports. Each table competes against the others, so grab your smartest friends and let the games begin.

Saturday, December 11

Houston Gaymers December Main Meetup

At 4 p.m., BUDDY’S hosts the Houston Gaymers December Main Meetup, a social event featuring this month’s consoles—PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch—with games like Just Dance, Smash, Injustice, Mario Cart, Splatoon, and more.

Dragged Alive

At 7:30 p.m., MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston) presents Dragged Alive, a celebration of the best Houston drag hosted by Carmina Vavra. Twenty of Houston’s best entertainers come together for one night of beauty and diversity with dancing, live vocals, and a band. Tickets at matchouston.org.

Holiday Traditions

At 8 p.m., Pride Chorus Houston presents its Holiday Traditions concert at Lambert Hall, featuring holiday classics and new music. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent feature on Pride Chorus Houston.

Dom Perignon x Lady Gaga

At 10 p.m., ReBar presents the Dom Perignon x Lady Gaga launch party, hosted by ONDI. The Lady Gaga costume contest starts at 11 p.m., and the winner will win a bottle of Dom Perignon x Lady Gaga champagne.

Sunday, December 12

Closing Day of Come Eat My Pleasant Fruits

At noon, go to Bill Arning Exhibitions for the final day of Zachari Logan’s Come Eat My Pleasant Fruits exhibit, plus the Collapsing New Narratives exhibit by various artists. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Zachari Logan.

DEUX: AVM Hawkins x Hugo Pérez

At 1 p.m., the John Palmer Art Gallery and Studio presents DEUX, an exhibit by AVM Hawkins and openly gay artist Hugo Pérez. The event is free to the public, and the exhibit continues thru December 18.

PWA Holiday Charities Annual Christmas Show

At 2 p.m., the PWA Holiday Charities presents their 33rd annual Christmas show at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. The afternoon Tinsel Town T-Dance extravaganza kicks off with cocktails and snacks at 2 p.m. followed by star-studded shows at 3 p.m. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on PWA Holiday Charities’ An’Marie Gill.

Lights of Love

At 4 p.m., the HIV & Aging Coalition, Houston presents Lights of Love at the Montrose Center, an event that honors those who have died from AIDS. Each honoree will have a personalized ornament on the Lights of Love tree, as well as their name in the printed program and on commemorative Lights of Love shirts. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the HIV & Aging Coalition, Houston.

Kinky Circus and Artist Market—Naughty or Nice

At 5 p.m., Numbers Nightclub presents its Kinky Circus and Artist Market—Naughty or Nice edition. This even includes aerial and floor performers, local artists and vendors, music and food, and raffle prizes.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email staff member Adriana Salazar at [email protected].