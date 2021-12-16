Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 16–19, 2021

Thursday, December 16

Steak Night at George’s

At 5:30 p.m., George Country Sports Bar hosts its weekly Steak Night by Free Grillin, which now features contactless ordering. Voted this year’s “Best Steak Night at a Bar” by OutSmart readers, George offers steaks, chops, and seafood.

Randall Shook Pop Up Art Show

At 6 p.m., JR’s Bar and Grill presents Randall Shook’s Pop Up Art Show. Come out to meet the artist and see his artwork on display that can be purchased.

Montrose Idol

At 10:30 p.m, go to ReBar for the third night of Montrose Idol auditions. The weekly singing competition offers the chance to win $2,000 in cash and prizes. To sign up for the blind auditions, email [email protected].

Friday, December 17

BUDDY’S Ink

At 6 p.m., get tattooed at BUDDY’S Houston during this BUDDY’S Ink event. Artist Megan Medina offers her tattooing services ranging in price from $80 to $150. Food provided by Tacos Orlando.

Serve! Legends Only

At 7 p.m., go to Warehouse Live for Serve! Legends Only, featuring your favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race queens including Adore Delano, Honey Davenport, Tatianna, Monique Heart, Detox, and Jujubee. Tickets to the event start at $65 and can be purchased here.

Trivia Night

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts its Trivia Friday with Mauricio, a game night to test your knowledge of everything from fashion to sports. Each table competes against the others, so grab your smartest friends and let the games begin.

Saturday, December 18

Holiday Celebration at Michael’s Outpost

At 2 p.m., head over to Michael’s Outpost for their Holiday Celebration featuring music by Jerry Atwood and Bill Sansom. Light snacks will be provided for this fun afternoon of holiday tunes.

A December to Remember with the Houston LBGTQ+ Political Caucus

At 4 p.m., go to BUDDY’S for the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus Holiday Party. Enjoy some light bites, cheerful company, and learn more about the important work of the Caucus.

Naughty and Not So Nice

At 10 p.m., ReBar presents Naughty and Not So Nice, with DJ Brian Kent spinning the tunes all night long. Come wearing your best onesie, union suit, or holiday pajamas.

Sunday, December 19

Sunday T-Dance

At 4 p.m., go to Eagle Houston for a Sunday T-Dance with guest DJ Matt Consola, featuring their $4 EFFEN vodka special.

Pet Pictures with Santa and Pajama Party at Pearl Bar

At 5 p.m., Pearl Bar presents pet pictures with Santa, followed by a Pajama Party at 8 p.m. with DJ Chaney.

Sunday Service with LaLa Ri

At 11 p.m., ReBar presents RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 contestant Ginger Minj, hosted by Blackberri. There will also be performances by Giaa Larue, ONDI, and Lindsey Larue. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

