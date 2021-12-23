Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Christmas 2021 Edition

Thursday, December 23

Buy Vegan Pastries at Sinfull Bakery

Go to the LGBTQ-owned Sinfull Bakery until 6 p.m. and purchase assortment of holiday-themed vegan treats. Pre-order is available through Christmas Eve here. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Sinfull Bakery owner Dylan Carnes.

Shop LGBTQ-Owned Small Businesses

If you’re still on the hunt for last-minute holiday gifts, join the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce in purchasing from LGBTQ- and ally-owned small businesses. A list of all participating businesses can be found here.

Family Helping Family

At 11 p.m., go to Ripcord for a Family Helping Family fundraiser to benefit bartender Jacob Smith in his time of need. The event is hosted by Blackberri, and features a variety of local performers.

Friday, December 24

The Nutcracker

At 2 p.m., the Houston Ballet presents its annual Nutcracker production at the Wortham Theater Center. Ballet lovers of all ages can see openly gay soloist Harper Watters in the role of the Prince on specific dates. Tickets at houstonballet.org.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

At 7 p.m., Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church holds its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. The LGBTQ-affirming congregation’s choir will provide the music for this special Christmas worship experience.

Christmas Eve Worship Service

At 7 p.m., the Bering Church in Montrose will host a special Christmas Eve worship service titled Love Is Born. This service is held in Bering’s historic Montrose sanctuary and is open to all.

Where Love Dwells – A Kindred Christmas Eve Meditation

At 8 p.m., Kindred presents Where Love Dwells, a virtual Christmas Eve meditation on Facebook and Instagram Live. This brief event includes candles, meditation, reflections, and music.

Saturday, December 25

Michael’s Outpost on Christmas Day

At 3 p.m., Michael’s Outpost is open for those who want to stop in for some fun and a refreshing beverage.

REBARLESQUE

At 8:30 p.m., go to ReBar for ReBarlesque, a burlesque show hosted by local drag queen ONDI. Full dinner and cocktail menus are available, and reservations can be made here.

NSFW

At 10 p.m., go to BUDDY’S Houston for their monthly NSFW event. This month’s theme is leather. You can suggest and vote for future party themes on their Facebook page here.

Sunday, December 26

Drag Brunch

At 11 a.m., head over to Bar Boheme for their Sunday Funday Drag Brunch featuring Cyn City, Chloe C. Ross, and Angelina DM Trailz. DJ Athenz will be on the turntables until 4:30 p.m.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri. Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Afternoon Tea

At 6 p.m., Papi’s presents their new weekly show Afternoon Tea featuring Laisha Larue, Edna Anderson, Alyanna IV Bones, Persephone, Petty TM, and Kitty Kontou. Don’t miss out on their $3 green-tea shots and $5 frozen margaritas.

