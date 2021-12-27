Front Page NewsLocal NewsNews

OutSmart’s 20 Most-Viewed Stories of 2021

Houston’s LGBTQ community showed no signs of slowing down, even during an ongoing pandemic.

Photo of Lourdes Zavaleta Lourdes ZavaletaDecember 27, 2021
OutSmart’s 20 most-viewed stories (based on the number of clicks an article received) reflect some of Houston’smost notable LGBTQ moments of 2021. From uphill battles in the Texas Legislature to the launch of the state’s first queer-affirming senior-living facility, Houston’s LGBTQ community showed no signs of slowing down, even during an ongoing pandemic. 

20. Instagram Account Aims to Expose Gay Houston Men at Super-Spreader Events

By Zach McKenzie

Posts reveal a clear divide in local LGBTQ ideology. Read the story here.

19. Harris County District Attorney Pursues Hate-Crime Charges

By Ryan M. Leach

The victim alleges he was approached with a firearm, threatened with violence, and called derogatory names because he is gay. Read the story here.

18. Montrose Magic

By Sam Byrd

For 40 years and counting, Numbers Nightclub has kept the party going. Read the story here.

17. Pride Houston Announces 2021 Grand Marshals

By Staff Reporters

Honorary and trendsetter awards were also announced.

16. 12 Uplifting Albums by Queer Asian Musicians

By Alys Garcia Carrera

These must-hear works range from techno-pop to R&B. Read the story here.

15. Two Anti-Trans Bills Introduced in Austin

By Lourdes Zavaleta

Legislation would restrict transgender youth from accessing health care and student athletics. Read the story here.

14. Actor Anthony Keyvan Previews Season 2 of ‘Love, Victor’

By Connor Behrens

The 20-year-old star will portray Raheem, an unrestrained and funny LGBTQ student. Read the story here.

13. Meet Houston Police Department’s LGBTQ Liaison 

By Brandon Wolf

Officer Jo Jones works to build bridges between HPD and the queer community.

12. Trans Woman Attacked in Clear Lake

By Marene Gustin

Houston Police are looking for the man who attacked Kerry Chandler on August 7. Read the story here.

11. Houston Pastor Encourages LGBTQ People to ‘Overcome’ Their Identities

By Zach McKenzie

High rates of depression and suicide are known to result from such teachings. Read the story here.

10. Fierce Physician

By David Webb

Dr. Bhavik Kumar is a dedicated provider of trans care and abortion services. Read the story here.

9. ‘There Goes the Gayborhood’

By Kim Hogstrom

LGBTQ Houstonians weigh in on the wave of new development in Montrose. Read the story here.

8. OutSmart’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards Winners

By Staff Reporters

This year’s winners contribute to Houston’s diverse culture. Read the story here.

7. Pride Houston Sues Its Former Executive Director

By Lourdes Zavaleta

The organization claims Lorin “Lo” Roberts destroyed assets and engaged in fraud and theft. Read the story here.

6. LGBTQ Nightclub Opens in West Houston This Weekend

By Marene Gustin

Anthony Hernandez unveils House HTX. Read the story here.

5. Transgender Politician Addison Perry-Franks Dies at 39

By Marene Gustin

The passionate Democrat fought for the rights of all. Read the story here.

4. Houston’s Top Drag Performers Star in a New Music Video

Frank Hernandez hopes that a few ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ auditions will follow. Read the story here.

3. LGBTQ Athletes Make History During Pride Month

By Ryan M. Leach

Carl Nassib, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Laurel Hubbard each broke glass ceilings last month. Read the story here.

2. Montrose Center Opens Texas’ First LGBTQ-Affirming Senior Living Facility

By Brandon Wolf

Five LGBTQ seniors discuss their new homes in the Law Harrington Center. Read the story here.

1. Trans Woman Murdered in Houston

By Lourdes Zavaleta

HPD is searching for information regarding Iris Santos’ death. Read the story here.

 

Comments

