OutSmart’s 20 Most-Viewed Stories of 2021

OutSmart’s 20 most-viewed stories (based on the number of clicks an article received) reflect some of Houston’smost notable LGBTQ moments of 2021. From uphill battles in the Texas Legislature to the launch of the state’s first queer-affirming senior-living facility, Houston’s LGBTQ community showed no signs of slowing down, even during an ongoing pandemic.

By Zach McKenzie

Posts reveal a clear divide in local LGBTQ ideology. Read the story here.

By Ryan M. Leach

The victim alleges he was approached with a firearm, threatened with violence, and called derogatory names because he is gay. Read the story here.

By Sam Byrd

For 40 years and counting, Numbers Nightclub has kept the party going. Read the story here.

By Staff Reporters

Honorary and trendsetter awards were also announced.

By Alys Garcia Carrera

These must-hear works range from techno-pop to R&B. Read the story here.

By Lourdes Zavaleta

Legislation would restrict transgender youth from accessing health care and student athletics. Read the story here.

By Connor Behrens

The 20-year-old star will portray Raheem, an unrestrained and funny LGBTQ student. Read the story here.

By Brandon Wolf

Officer Jo Jones works to build bridges between HPD and the queer community.

By Marene Gustin

Houston Police are looking for the man who attacked Kerry Chandler on August 7. Read the story here.

By Zach McKenzie

High rates of depression and suicide are known to result from such teachings. Read the story here.

By David Webb



Dr. Bhavik Kumar is a dedicated provider of trans care and abortion services. Read the story here.

By Kim Hogstrom

LGBTQ Houstonians weigh in on the wave of new development in Montrose. Read the story here.

By Staff Reporters

This year’s winners contribute to Houston’s diverse culture. Read the story here.

By Lourdes Zavaleta

The organization claims Lorin “Lo” Roberts destroyed assets and engaged in fraud and theft. Read the story here.

By Marene Gustin

Anthony Hernandez unveils House HTX. Read the story here.

By Marene Gustin

The passionate Democrat fought for the rights of all. Read the story here.

Frank Hernandez hopes that a few ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ auditions will follow. Read the story here.

By Ryan M. Leach

Carl Nassib, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Laurel Hubbard each broke glass ceilings last month. Read the story here.

By Brandon Wolf

Five LGBTQ seniors discuss their new homes in the Law Harrington Center. Read the story here.

By Lourdes Zavaleta

HPD is searching for information regarding Iris Santos’ death. Read the story here.