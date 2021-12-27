OutSmart’s 20 Most-Viewed Stories of 2021
Houston’s LGBTQ community showed no signs of slowing down, even during an ongoing pandemic.
OutSmart’s 20 most-viewed stories (based on the number of clicks an article received) reflect some of Houston’smost notable LGBTQ moments of 2021. From uphill battles in the Texas Legislature to the launch of the state’s first queer-affirming senior-living facility, Houston’s LGBTQ community showed no signs of slowing down, even during an ongoing pandemic.
This list is just a sample of OutSmart's coverage, which includes a free monthly print edition distributed throughout the Houston area.
20. Instagram Account Aims to Expose Gay Houston Men at Super-Spreader Events
By Zach McKenzie
Posts reveal a clear divide in local LGBTQ ideology. Read the story here.
19. Harris County District Attorney Pursues Hate-Crime Charges
By Ryan M. Leach
The victim alleges he was approached with a firearm, threatened with violence, and called derogatory names because he is gay. Read the story here.
18. Montrose Magic
By Sam Byrd
For 40 years and counting, Numbers Nightclub has kept the party going. Read the story here.
17. Pride Houston Announces 2021 Grand Marshals
By Staff Reporters
Honorary and trendsetter awards were also announced.
16. 12 Uplifting Albums by Queer Asian Musicians
By Alys Garcia Carrera
These must-hear works range from techno-pop to R&B. Read the story here.
15. Two Anti-Trans Bills Introduced in Austin
By Lourdes Zavaleta
Legislation would restrict transgender youth from accessing health care and student athletics. Read the story here.
14. Actor Anthony Keyvan Previews Season 2 of ‘Love, Victor’
By Connor Behrens
The 20-year-old star will portray Raheem, an unrestrained and funny LGBTQ student. Read the story here.
13. Meet Houston Police Department’s LGBTQ Liaison
By Brandon Wolf
Officer Jo Jones works to build bridges between HPD and the queer community.
12. Trans Woman Attacked in Clear Lake
By Marene Gustin
Houston Police are looking for the man who attacked Kerry Chandler on August 7. Read the story here.
11. Houston Pastor Encourages LGBTQ People to ‘Overcome’ Their Identities
By Zach McKenzie
High rates of depression and suicide are known to result from such teachings. Read the story here.
10. Fierce Physician
By David Webb
Dr. Bhavik Kumar is a dedicated provider of trans care and abortion services. Read the story here.
9. ‘There Goes the Gayborhood’
By Kim Hogstrom
LGBTQ Houstonians weigh in on the wave of new development in Montrose. Read the story here.
8. OutSmart’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards Winners
By Staff Reporters
This year’s winners contribute to Houston’s diverse culture. Read the story here.
7. Pride Houston Sues Its Former Executive Director
By Lourdes Zavaleta
The organization claims Lorin “Lo” Roberts destroyed assets and engaged in fraud and theft. Read the story here.
6. LGBTQ Nightclub Opens in West Houston This Weekend
By Marene Gustin
Anthony Hernandez unveils House HTX. Read the story here.
5. Transgender Politician Addison Perry-Franks Dies at 39
By Marene Gustin
The passionate Democrat fought for the rights of all. Read the story here.
4. Houston’s Top Drag Performers Star in a New Music Video
Frank Hernandez hopes that a few ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ auditions will follow. Read the story here.
3. LGBTQ Athletes Make History During Pride Month
By Ryan M. Leach
Carl Nassib, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Laurel Hubbard each broke glass ceilings last month. Read the story here.
2. Montrose Center Opens Texas’ First LGBTQ-Affirming Senior Living Facility
By Brandon Wolf
Five LGBTQ seniors discuss their new homes in the Law Harrington Center. Read the story here.
1. Trans Woman Murdered in Houston
By Lourdes Zavaleta
HPD is searching for information regarding Iris Santos’ death. Read the story here.
