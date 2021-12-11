Front Page NewsLocal News

Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus’ Runoff Election Endorsements

Nine polling locations will be open until 7 p.m.

OutSmart Staff December 11, 2021
43 Less than a minute
Today is Election Day in Harris County, and eligible voters can cast their ballots at nine polling locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. 

While there are only a handful of races today, their outcome will have major impacts, so voting is as important as ever.  Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus (The Caucus) has announced endorsements with the local queer community’s best interests in mind. 

The Caucus endorsements:

Elizabeth Santos – HISD Trustee District I
Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca – HISD Trustee District VI
Anne Sung – HISD Trustee District VII

