Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus’ Runoff Election Endorsements

Today is Election Day in Harris County, and eligible voters can cast their ballots at nine polling locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

While there are only a handful of races today, their outcome will have major impacts, so voting is as important as ever. Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus (The Caucus) has announced endorsements with the local queer community’s best interests in mind.

The Caucus endorsements:

Elizabeth Santos – HISD Trustee District I

Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca – HISD Trustee District VI

Anne Sung – HISD Trustee District VII