BEHIND THE BAR: December 2021

What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Favorite to make is a Green Tea with Jameson’s Irish Whiskey, Peach Schnapps, and sweet & sour mix. Favorite to drink is Patron.

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?

Right here at Barcode.

What is a current bar trend that you’d like to see end?

I would love it if we could prohibit the popping of fans in this bar!

What are you best known for?

I am very well known for my martinis. However, it’s a secret as to how I make them.

What are the best and worst holidays to work, and why?

Any holiday is the best holiday at Barcode, because here everyone considers you family and it’s great to spend holidays with your family! It’s even great to work on your birthday, because your family will take great care of you.

Biggest tip from one customer?

$580 on one tab. Bless her heart, may she rest in peace.

Who are the hardest customers to please?

The hardest customers will always be the ones who don’t know what they want and need help deciding—while you have a full bar of folks who do know what they want!

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?

I’d be an entrepreneur.

Do you have any pets?

No pets, but I am married and have a daughter.

Favorite Food?

Pizza

Favorite Restaurant?

Eugene’s

Dream Vacation?

Fiji

Best advice to a wannabe bartender in an LGBTQ bar?

When you start out, keep your head up, develop a clientele, keep your attitude positive, keep smiling, and keep going. You’ll love it!

Desired super-power?

I’d love to be able to fly!

Theme song?

I don’t really have one. But every time “Body” by Megan Thee Stallion comes on, people assume I played it—and I absolutely hate it!

Barcode

817 Fairview

facebook.com/barcode77006