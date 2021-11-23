Your Guide to LGBTQ Holiday Streaming

’Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to don our gay apparel than by catching a few LGBTQ flicks? Several networks are releasing new holiday content for queer audiences, so read on for OutSmart’s guide to what’s coming out of the closet and onto your screens.

The Humans

From Broadway to on-screen, The Humans follows a family celebrating Thanksgiving in their downtown apartment. However, things are not going as planned as family tensions begin to rise and things start mysteriously bumping and thumping in the night. Directed by Stephen Karam and produced by A24, The Humans stars queer icon Beanie Feldstein along with Amy Schumer, Steven Yuen, Richard Jenkins, and June Squibb. Available in theaters and on Showtime November 24.

Christmas at the Ranch



Director Christin Baker drops her third annual lesbian holiday rom-com this year. When Haley Hollis returns to her family ranch to try and save it from closing, she finds something unexpected—a ranch hand named Kate, who she begins to fall for. Christmas at the Ranch is set to release December 1.

Single All the Way

Oh my gawd, you look like Christmas! The star-studded Single All the Way features Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Bostwick, Kathy Najimy, Luke Mcfarlane, Jennifer Robinson, Michael Urie, and Philemon Chambers. Peter (Urie) brings his friend Nick (Chambers) home for the holidays as his pretend boyfriend so Mom won’t nag him about still being single. But when busybody Mom sets Peter up for a gay blind date, real jealousy from pretend-partner Nick begins to set in. The film has a bright, fun tone filled with holiday mishaps and mayhem. Directed by Michael Mayer and streamable on Netflix starting December 2.

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas

Dragging Christmas up and down the block is RuPaul’s number-one job this holiday season. In The Bitch Who Stole Christmas, Mama Ru stars alongside many Drag Race alum and other queer fan-favorites like Raven Symone and Kim Petras. The comedic romp follows a big-city journalist who is sent to uncover a story in a small Christmas-obsessed town. RuPaul finds herself in the middle of relentless housewives, a Christmas Ball Spectacular, and a plan that could doom the town’s festivities. Available on VH1 December 2.

With Love

With Love is a new Amazon Prime series that follows the Diaz family through various holidays. Created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, the romantic comedy tells the story of the Diaz children navigating their lives and romantic relationships while their parents try to rekindle the holiday spark that was lost along the way. A big-hearted tear-jerker with a dash of comedy.

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

One year after their first LGBTQ holiday film The Christmas House, Hallmark is back with a sequel that will have me on my couch with popcorn. Starring Johnathan Bennett and Robert Buckley, the made-for-TV movie follows brothers Mike (Buckley) and Brandon (Bennett) as they compete to see who can come up with the most lavish holiday decorations. The cast also includes Ana Ayora, Trent Williams, Brad Harder, and Sharon Lawerence. Available on Hallmark starting December 18.

Under the Christmas Tree

What happens when a marketing professional (Tattiawna Jones) meets a Christmas-tree whisperer (Elise Bauman)? Sparks! Under the Christmas Tree, Hallmark’s first lesbian romance, follows the two women as they find love along with the perfect tree for the Maine governor’s holiday celebration. Set to release on Lifetime December 19.

The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night

When a queer Pakistani Muslim woman (Kausar Mohammed) brings home her Puerto Rican partner (Vico Ortiz) for the family’s annual holiday game night, things get a bit hectic. The 11-minute short looks charmingly chaotic, with plenty of sibling rivalry to spice up the holiday season. The short film is currently unavailable on streaming services; it has only been aired at the TIFF film festival.