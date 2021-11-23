Front Page NewsQueer Things to Do

Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Thanksgiving 2021 Edition

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Photo of Adriana Salazar Adriana SalazarNovember 23, 2021
the Houston Ballet kicks off its annual ‘The Nutcracker’ shows this Friday.

Thursday, November 25

Thanksgiving Dinner at JR’s
At 1:30 p.m., go to JR’s Bar and Grill for their complimentary Thanksgiving Dinner. Join hosts Charles Armstrong and the JR’s team for a traditional meal with all the trimmings. 

Montrose Grace Place Youth Night
At 6 p.m., Montrose Grace Place hosts its LGBTQ-affirming bi-weekly youth night for 13- to 24-year-olds of all genders and sexualities. This Thursday’s theme is “a casual friendsgiving,” and participants will enjoy a holiday dinner while spending time with friends.

Knotz Music Birthday Bash
At 10 p.m., Ripcord hosts a birthday bash for Knotz, a local multi-genre music producer and vocalist. Get knotty with Knotz all night long.

Friday, November 26

Ice Skating at Discovery Green  
Starting at 11 a.m., go to Discovery Green to glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston on the ice skating rink. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Steak & Cake at ReBar
At 6 p.m., ReBar holds its weekly Steak & Cake Night. Guests are provided with steak, a baked potato, and cake for $25. Vegetable and protein add-ons are also available. 

The Nutcracker
At 7:30 p.m., the Houston Ballet kicks off its annual The Nutcracker shows at Wortham Theater Center. Ballet lovers of all ages can see openly gay soloist Harper Watters as the Nutcracker Prince on specific dates. Tickets at houstonballet.org. 

Saturday, November 27

Ranch Lights
At 5 p.m., the Ranch Houston, owned by local queer couple Tamika and Lenie Caston-Miller, hosts Ranch Lights, a nighttime holiday market with Christmas lights, art, music, and shopping. 

ReBarlesque
At 8:30 p.m., go to ReBar for ReBarlesque, a burlesque show hosted by local drag queen ONDI. Full dinner and cocktail menus are available, and reservations can be made here

Tommy Genesis and Von Kiss
At 9 p.m. Pearl Bar presents Tommy Genesis live with local DJ’s Von Kiss and Raqqcity. Admission is $5 at the door.

Tommy Genesis (photo via Twitter)

Sunday, November 28

Menorah Lighting at Houston City Hall
At 5 p.m., the Chabad Outreach of Houston presents their 25th annual Menorah Lighting at Houston City Hall. This event is free and open to all.

Mayor Sylvester Turner speaking at last year’s Menorah lighting celebration at Houston City Hall (photo via Twitter).

Detox
At 10 p.m., BUDDY’S Houston hosts its weekly Detox event, a night full of the best hip hop, trap, and rap from the best DJs in Houston. Doors open at noon, and admission is free before 11 p.m.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email staff member Adriana Salazar at [email protected]

Photo of Adriana Salazar

Adriana Salazar

Adriana is a marketing assistant and contributing writer for Outsmart magazine. She currently attends the University of Houston and is a print media journalism major who is also minoring in LGBTQ studies. She hopes to spread awareness of LGBTQ-related issues to the Houston area.
