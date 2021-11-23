Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Thanksgiving 2021 Edition

Thursday, November 25

Thanksgiving Dinner at JR’s

At 1:30 p.m., go to JR’s Bar and Grill for their complimentary Thanksgiving Dinner. Join hosts Charles Armstrong and the JR’s team for a traditional meal with all the trimmings.

Montrose Grace Place Youth Night

At 6 p.m., Montrose Grace Place hosts its LGBTQ-affirming bi-weekly youth night for 13- to 24-year-olds of all genders and sexualities. This Thursday’s theme is “a casual friendsgiving,” and participants will enjoy a holiday dinner while spending time with friends.

Knotz Music Birthday Bash

At 10 p.m., Ripcord hosts a birthday bash for Knotz, a local multi-genre music producer and vocalist. Get knotty with Knotz all night long.

Friday, November 26

Ice Skating at Discovery Green

Starting at 11 a.m., go to Discovery Green to glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston on the ice skating rink. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Steak & Cake at ReBar

At 6 p.m., ReBar holds its weekly Steak & Cake Night. Guests are provided with steak, a baked potato, and cake for $25. Vegetable and protein add-ons are also available.

The Nutcracker

At 7:30 p.m., the Houston Ballet kicks off its annual The Nutcracker shows at Wortham Theater Center. Ballet lovers of all ages can see openly gay soloist Harper Watters as the Nutcracker Prince on specific dates. Tickets at houstonballet.org.

Saturday, November 27

Ranch Lights

At 5 p.m., the Ranch Houston, owned by local queer couple Tamika and Lenie Caston-Miller, hosts Ranch Lights, a nighttime holiday market with Christmas lights, art, music, and shopping.

ReBarlesque

At 8:30 p.m., go to ReBar for ReBarlesque, a burlesque show hosted by local drag queen ONDI. Full dinner and cocktail menus are available, and reservations can be made here.

Tommy Genesis and Von Kiss

At 9 p.m. Pearl Bar presents Tommy Genesis live with local DJ’s Von Kiss and Raqqcity. Admission is $5 at the door.

Sunday, November 28

Menorah Lighting at Houston City Hall

At 5 p.m., the Chabad Outreach of Houston presents their 25th annual Menorah Lighting at Houston City Hall. This event is free and open to all.

Detox

At 10 p.m., BUDDY’S Houston hosts its weekly Detox event, a night full of the best hip hop, trap, and rap from the best DJs in Houston. Doors open at noon, and admission is free before 11 p.m.

