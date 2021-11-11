Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 11–14, 2021









Thursday, November 11

Houston Cinema Arts Festival Opening Night

At 7 p.m., Mo’ Better Brews hosts the opening night of the 13th annual Houston Cinema Arts Festival (HCAF). This year’s theme, Third Coast, uplifts film directors from the Gulf Coast region. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the LGBTQ filmmakers featured in this year’s HCAF.

At 9 p.m., head over to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston for an HCAF opening night screening of Sean Baker’s Red Robin. A full schedule of films and locations, as well as tickets, can be found here.

Drag It On

At 10:30 p.m., go to ReBar for Drag It On 6, hosted by drag artist Blackberri with special guest Evah Destruction. The Thursday-night competitions feature 14 up-and-coming local drag artists who compete for a grand prize over a span of eight weeks.

Dirty Thots

At 11 p.m., Ripcord presents Dirty Thots, a new drag show ‘hoe-sted’ by Analee Naylor. The show also features performances by Estella Blow, Periwinkle Blush, Luna of the Lillies, and Andy Seymore.

Friday, November 12

Renaissance Festival Gay Takeover

At noon, the LGBTQ community takes over the Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) with a “Barbarian Invasion” themed event. During this weekend-long event, participants can camp on the campgrounds, attend the festival during the day, and join the after-party event at night. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on LGBTQ TRF employees who work to make the medieval-themed event a safe space.

Bearadise

At 10 p.m., Bears with beards will take over BUDDY’S for a night of go-go dancers and drink specials. The event is free, and includes free parking.

The Kickback

At 11:30 p.m., ReBar presents The Kickback, a new Friday-night drag show. Hosted by Blackberri, the show features performances by Lila Deboraux, Tamika X, and Dynasty Banks.

Saturday, November 13

The Pride Run

At 7:30 a.m., go to Hennessey Park for the annual Pride Run, the first intentionally inclusive LGBTQ+ 5K walk and run. Registration ends November 11 at 11 a.m., and tickets can be found here.

3rd Annual CFBS WODathon

At 8 a.m., CrossFit Be Someone Nutrition presents their third annual WODathon, a charity fundraising event for Child Advocates and the Montrose Center. The event also features raffles of donated items from FitAid, Rush Bowls, and My Fit Foods.

Montrose Makers Market

At 11 a.m. in the South Beach parking lot, local LGBTQ artist Crystal Murley hosts Montrose Makers Market, an art market featuring local LGBTQ vendors. Come out to support our local artists.

Sunday, November 14

Sunday Service with Landon Cider

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri, and featuring drag king Landon Cider. Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

The Broadway Cabaret

At 3 p.m., Michael’s Outpost presents The Broadway Cabaret, a New York-style cabaret review show. The event is hosted by Carmina Vavra and features performances by the Michael Outpost Singers.

The Marque Awards: Community Thanksgiving Dinner

At 3 p.m., The Normal Anomaly presents its Marque Awards, a community dinner to give thanks and honor community matriarchs, patriarchs, and influencers. The event is free and is open to people who register.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email staff member Adriana Salazar at [email protected].