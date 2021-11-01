November 2021 Horoscope: A Productive Month









Try to make November as active and productive as you can, because Venus (our planet of fairness, commitment, and money) goes retrograde from December 1 through February 10, 2022. This Venus retrograde will create a sluggish time through the December holidays. The New Moon on November 4 in Scorpio will help us prepare for the upcoming winter months. We are exploring our resources and making sure they are reliable. The Full Moon eclipse on the 19th will put us in a good mood for the Thanksgiving holiday. This lunar eclipse will have the strongest impact on the mutable signs of Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo, and Pisces. We are open to new ideas and points of view during the Full Moon.

Days this month to be active are November 1, 4, 6, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 28, 29, and 30. Days to have your shield ready are November 9, 10, and the 17th. (Don’t forget that Daylight Savings Time ends November 7!)

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

As the month opens, you are focused on getting your obligations taken care of. You are very conscious of your financial situation, so you may be more careful with your spending through the holidays. You’ll already be in a holiday mood by mid-November! That part of the month is very good for taking it easy, connecting with friends, expanding your presence on the Internet, and getting involved in classes to expand your knowledge. This is a good month to explore business or community groups and connect with others who have a similar point of view. You are very selective with your time, and any group you join needs to have a sense of purpose.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

November is a month of decision-making for you. In the overall picture, you are making long-term plans for more security in your life. One strong area for decision-making this month involves partnerships and close friendships. You will be upgrading those relationships by solidifying mutual goals and expectations. The other area of importance is your career sector, and how you spend your valuable time. You may need more freedom, and possibly more control. You are open for a promotion, starting your own business, or, if you are older, finding ways to enjoy the later stages of life. You have more courage and determination this month.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

You are working on improving your work and health routines this month. This is a great time to start a new program and adjust your work schedule to create a healthier environment. In the latter half of the month, your relationship energies are being activated. For those of you in a partnership, this is a time of renewal. If you are having difficulties, this will be the month to discuss possible solutions. This can also be the time to set a wedding date. Your career area is slowly getting busier. There should be better opportunities, and more of them! This is also a very good month for educational activities and improving your skill set. The eclipse on the 19th will be a time of stimulating new ideas and prospects for you.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

You are paying attention to your inner child as the month begins. This is the best time to do special things for yourself. If you have children, you will connect with their energies more easily. In the latter half of the month, you are more concerned about getting back to familiar routines. This is an especially good time to start or improve health and exercise routines. You may be considering improving your office setup, especially if you have a home office. Relationships become more significant in your life during late November. This can be a time when your personal magnetism attracts people for social or business relationships. You may be setting new goals or boundaries in this area of your life for the rest of 2021.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

As the month begins, you are focused on home, family, and fashioning a more comfortable place to live. Your energy and direction is needed in family matters this month. Your patience will be extra-short this month as you shore up your boundaries and insist that people become more responsible. This will have a direct impact on relationships, both business and personal. In the latter half of the month, you will feel the intensity lighten up as things become easier to navigate. At the end of the month, you want to have more fun and will avoid difficult people altogether. Improving your work environment comes into focus at the end of the month.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

You are ready to share what you feel and believe with the people you come in contact with this month. You will be more direct, and even a little sarcastic! If you are challenged, you may find it hard to back down. The middle of the month has you back on an even keel as you focus on the holidays and family gatherings. You want to make your home a more comfortable place, so you may be considering a move to a better location. The lunar eclipse on the 19th will activate your sign’s home and family areas, so look for news about family or a possible new job! You’ll be working on improving your health through the end of 2022.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

As November begins, you are focused on your financial health and reviewing your investments to make better use of your resources. This is a very good time to promote your services and even raise your fees. You are exploring ways to capitalize on your resources by teaching, writing, or podcasting. You are more open to expressing your views by midmonth. This is a much better time for social activity. Toward the end of the month, you shift your focus to family activities. Family traditions have been changing over the last few years, and this year (when you may be the one running the show) you will want to reclaim your more traditional take on holiday activities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

As the month begins, you are looking for some peace and relaxation. You are more sensitive than usual, so negative people can be difficult to be around. Early November is a great time for a getaway, since you’ll feel the need to be more active by midmonth. This is a good time for both business and personal relationships, as you are able to be clearer about your desires. You are working hard to keep your boundaries in place, and not let yourself get over-scheduled. Finances become the main focus at the end of the month, and that continues through mid-February 2022. The lunar eclipse on the 19th has a strong impact on you, and may affect your views about relationships.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You are reaching out to community and business organizations this month, and your more social mood leads you to connect with friends and colleagues. You are interested in finding new ways to market yourself. By midmonth, you are needing a break from all the activities you have added to your agenda. Mid-November is a better time to take some time for yourself. You will be more sensitive to negative people and will try to avoid them. By the end of the month, you are ready to get back out into the real world. Personal and business partnerships take the spotlight, so if you are having problems there, that will be the time to address them. If you are doing well, this is the time to improve your connections.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

After a slow summer, things are finally beginning to move forward. You are ready to make decisions about the future of your career and your relationships. You want more of a leadership role at work. If you are older, this can be the time to either retire or cut back on your schedule. You are more outspoken with your ideas, so you won’t be as patient with others—particularly if they are dragging their feet. In mid-November, you are more social and will reach out to friends and colleagues for support and encouragement. This is a better time for collaborations, but by the end of the month you will need some time for yourself. Give yourself some built-in “exits” during the holidays. Family members can feel burdensome, even in the best of circumstances.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

You are keeping yourself busy with personal projects and finding new ways to generate extra income. This is a good time to write, teach, or improve your social-media connections. By midmonth, your career energies are very strong. You are ready to take on a leadership role—if it gives you a better sense of security. You will be very busy juggling work with holiday activities. As always, the Pisceans should watch their boundaries and not try to please so many people! In late November, you are connecting with old friends and colleagues, who can be very supportive and inspiring. The lunar eclipse on the 19th will have an impact on your career, your home, and your family. Make sure you have a peaceful place to retreat to!

For more astro-insight, log on to lillyroddy.com.

This article appears in the November 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.