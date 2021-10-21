Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: October 21–24, 2021









Thursday, October 21

Soccer Mommy at White Oak

At 7 p.m., queer indie musicians Soccer Mommy and Alexalone perform at White Oak Music Hall. Tickets to the event are available here.

Mask-erade Ball

At 7:30 p.m., the Houston Bar Association’s LGBTQ+ Committee presents their Mask-erade Ball at the Grove. The event, which is open to HBA members and their guests, benefits the Montrose Center Hatch Youth Rapid Rehousing Project. Tickets for the event are $30 and include food, drinks, a costume contest, and music from DJ Joe Ross.

Drag It On 6

At 10:30 p.m., go to ReBar for Drag It On 6, hosted by drag artist Blackberri with special guest Biqtch Puddin. The Thursday-night competitions feature 14 up-and-coming local drag artists who compete for a grand prize over a span of eight weeks.

Friday, October 22

F-Rated Fridays

At 7:00 p.m., head over to Hamburger Mary’s F-Rated Fridays dinner and drag show hosted by Blackberri. While enjoying the show, consider ordering $2 shots and the restaurant’s catfish-and-shrimp dinner special.

Modern Nostalgia

At 7:30 p.m., Michael’s Outpost hosts its weekly Modern Nostalgia event featuring local entertainers Chloe C. Ross, Lana Blake, and Violet S’Arbleu. Now in its seventh year of production, the LGBTQ piano bar’s drag show features music that defined the 20th century.

MONSTER – The Music of Lady Gaga

At 8 p.m., artFACTORY presents The Music of Lady Gaga. The performance features two 45-minute acts packed with visuals and vocals from Lady Gaga’s biggest hits. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased here.

Saturday, October 23

Pumpkins and Cider

At noon, Houston Cider Company presents Pumpkins and Cider, a family-friendly event with pumpkin carving, cider, and contests. Children can carve their pumpkins for free, while adults pay $5 per pumpkin. RSVP for the event by commenting on the discussion section of Houston Cider Company’s Facebook event page.

Fall Follies: Halloween

At 8 p.m., Pride Chorus Houston presents Fall Follies: Halloween at the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center. Head over to Meyerland for a night of spook-tacular cabaret with frighteningly good music from Rocky Horror and Sweeney Todd. Tickets can be purchased here.

Coyote Queer

At 9 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts Coyote Queer, presented by the Wholsome Heux Show. The event includes music by DJ Shante and DJ Raqqcity, a $100 coyote-ugly costume contest, and special guest JKillem. Admission to the event is $5 at the door.

Bunnies in Heat: Masquerade

At 10 p.m., Bunnies on the Bayou presents Bunnies in Heat: Masquerade at ReBar. Admission to the event is $10 at the door and is open to everyone 21+.

Sunday, October 24

Drag Queen Story Time

At 9 a.m., go to Galveston’s Own Farmers Market for Drag Queen Story Time. Enjoy stories by local drag queens and take pictures with them after the event. There will also be live music from Louis Morales and DEM Roots, as well as a book sale benefiting the Friends of Rosenberg Library.

Mariah Paris Balenciaga at Drag Brunch

At noon, ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri, and featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3 and All Stars Season 5 contestant Mariah Paris Balenciaga. Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Celebrating Monica Roberts Day

At 2 p.m., head over to the Montrose Center to celebrate the life and legacy of the Transgriot herself, Monica Roberts. Participants will be able to share their love for the transgender journalist and activist as well as play dominoes, her favorite game. Refreshments will be provided, and masks are required. Mayor Sylvester Turner declared October 24 as “Monica Katrice Roberts Day” after Roberts died of natural causes on October 8, 2020.

