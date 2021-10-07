Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: National Coming Out Day 2021 Edition









Thursday, October 7

Steak Night at George’s

At 5:30 p.m., George Country Sports Bar hosts its weekly Steak Night by Free Grillin, which now features contactless ordering. Voted “Best Steak Night at a Bar” by OutSmart readers in 2021, George offers steaks, chops, and seafood.

Noche Latinx

At 10 p.m., BUDDY’S Houston hosts Noche Latinx with DJ Uri on the turntables for a night of Latin hits from all over the world.

Drag It On 6

At 10:30 p.m., go to ReBar for Drag It On 6, hosted by Blackberri with special guest Maddelynn Hatter. The Thursday-night competitions feature 14 up-and-coming local drag artists who compete for a grand prize over a span of eight weeks.

Friday, October 8

Abundantly Queer

At 8 p.m., head over to Satellite Bar for Abundantly Queer, a monthly show featuring local queer entertainers and vendors. This month’s Krazy 8th Halloween theme includes performances by Stoo, Space Kiddettes, Nate Drop, Attxla, Persephone Von Lips, and Belial. Tickets can be purchased here.

Pearl Bar’s Eighth-Anniversary Event

At 9 p.m., celebrate Pearl Bar’s 8th anniversary with performances, door prizes, and more. There is a $5 cover fee.

Bearadise

At 10 p.m., Bears with beards will take over BUDDY’S for a night of go-go dancers and drink specials. The event is free, and includes free parking.

Saturday, October 9

Pride Bike Ride to Galveston

At 7 a.m., Pride Bike Ride Houston hosts a long-distance bike ride from Eagle Houston to Rumors Beach Bar in Galveston. Unlike other Pride Ride events, this is a marathon that riders need to be prepared for. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the LGBTQ cyclists group.

Montrose Block Party

At noon, Pride Houston hosts Montrose Block Party, an all-day gayborhood block party filled with concerts, entertainment, vendors, and more. The event is for those 21 and up, and tickets are on sale now. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Pride Houston’s fall celebration.

National Coming Out Day Celebration

At 5:30 p.m., Mayor Turner’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board presents a National Coming Out Day Celebration at Pearl Bar. The event will recognize this year’s Houston 2021 LGBTQ+ grand marshals, and is open to the public. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Mayor Turner’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, which is currently accepting applications for new members.

Retro Sexual

At 7:45 p.m. go to Bill Arning Exhibitions for Retro Sexual, a night of music and art for the waxed, vaxxed, and relaxed. The free BYOB event features music by David LaDuca and art by Enoc Perez.

Sunday, October 10

WTF (Women, Trans, & Femme) Ride Ready Clinic Series

At 9:15 a.m., EaDo Bike Co. hosts this month’s WTF (Women, Trans, & Femme) Ride Ready Clinic. The free bicycle-maintenance event will be led by Jackie G and Angie Cabrera. Come and learn about bike safety, bike components, and how to perform a pre-ride safety inspection. Pre-registration is required via Eventbrite.

Sunday Service with Nicky Doll

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri, and featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 contestant Nicky Doll. Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Sunday Funday HIV Testing, Pride Block Party Edition

At 6 p.m., the Testing123 mobile truck will park off of Fairview for free HIV testing. Stop by before or after you hit the Montrose Block Party and get tested!

Monday, October 11

Queer Koture Fashion Show

At 6:30 p.m., head downtown to The Ballroom at Bayou Place for the Queer Koture Fashion Show. The National Coming Out Day event will be hosted by Legendary Season 2 star Gillette Oricci, and will feature local designers, drag queens, and models. Proceeds benefit local LGBTQ nonprofits. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the Queer Koture Fashion show.

