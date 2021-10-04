October 2021 Horoscope: Hurry Up and Wait









October is going to be a very busy month. We start with Mercury retrograde until October 23. All new plans and projects should begin after that date. We also have Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto all going direct this month. That will give a big boost of energy primarily to the fixed signs—Taurus, Leo, Aquarius, and Scorpio. The cardinal signs of Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn will also be impacted. Generally, the next couple of months (through the middle of February 2022) will be sluggish. Prepare to be more patient. Flexibility is key this month, so keep your options open.

Good days this month are October 2, 3, 15, 16, and 28. Days to stay in bed are October 1, 5, 6, 17, 22, 26, and 30.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

Relationships are the big topic for you this month. For those in healthy relationships, this is a time to renew bonds and connections. If your partnership is having problems, those problems will come to the surface so they can be resolved, one way or another. Partners will be less patient with many things in their own lives. Your career is still changing to fit evolving business models. For some, this is a time to start your own business or possibly retire. Support groups, either social or professional, can be very helpful this month for providing alternative points of view. This is a very good time to renew your exercise and health program. You will need to find a good outlet to de-stress about your lack of patience, especially during the end of the third week of October. Speak your truth!

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

Your progressive momentum had slowed in September, and you may have felt like you were waiting for something! You will begin to get your energy back this month. You have been working on your career, reinventing yourself, and exploring plans for the future. You are trying to get your routines back in place to gain more order and stability in your life. Co-workers may be grumpier and hard to get along with. This is a good month to get back into healthier habits. Toward the end of the month, you are more focused on relationships. If you are involved, you will need to put energy into making the relationship more significant in your life. If you are single, that applies to close friendships or business associates. The end of the month is a very good time to make decisions, particularly about career and long-term security plans.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

With your ruling planet, Mercury, retrograde this month, it’s all about your past interactions, particularly over the last four months. This is a creative month, so the activities that you started earlier will return to importance. You continue to be open to new ideas—going back to school, working on your podcast, and improving relationships with your children. Career opportunities begin to pick up by midmonth, but wait until Mercury goes direct on the 23rd to move forward. By the end of the month, you are ready to act on your plans. Partnership energy gets stronger throughout the month, affecting your partners and close friends. You may feel the need to act on these feelings through November.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Home and family take the spotlight this month. And with Mercury retrograde through that sector, you will be having stronger thoughts about your family and making your nest a safer and more beautiful place. This can be a time to consider repairs or possibly moving, but there will be delays with Mercury retrograde, so wait until after the 23rd to make decisions so they flow more smoothly. If you haven’t heard from your family in a while, this may be a great time for a family reunion or just reconnecting with childhood friends. You continue to work on reducing your debt and creating more freedom and options in your life. By the end of the month, you are ready to be more playful and creative. This is a good time to interact with your children—or anyone who lightens your heart.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Life’s pace had slowed somewhat in September, but we see a reversal of that energy beginning in the middle of October. Wait until after the 23rd to act on the plans you’ve had in mind for a while. Relationships are going to be especially important from midmonth on. For some, this is a time to take your partnership to the next level. This could mean marriage, a recommitment ceremony, or finally buying that RV. If you are in a difficult partnership, you will want to bring some resolution to your problems. You are certainly speaking your mind and letting others know exactly what you think. At the end of the month, your attention shifts to family, home, and emotional safety and security.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Money, personal resources, and your skill set are all being activated this month. With Mercury, your ruling planet, retrograde, this is an excellent time to review what works and what doesn’t. You may want to expand your client base or improve the availability of your product, but you should wait until after the 23rd before you put any new plans into action. It’s much easier to respond to your immediate needs this month and spend money more freely. You may also use some of this energy to explore ways to improve your income and investments. You are continuing to improve your health with a better diet and exercise program. You will find it easier to commit to those things after midmonth. Toward the end of the month you are more vocal about your views, even if it causes others to be unsettled. Relationships are improving, and if you are single, more opportunities await you in November.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

This is your birthday month—your personal new year when you look back at what you’ve accomplished while also looking forward to what the coming year will bring. And with Mercury retrograde in Libra, the desire to look back will be stronger than usual. This is a very good time to go back and connect with old friends, lost family members, and even old romantic partners. Your energy levels remain strong, which may prompt you to start a healthier exercise and diet program. Finances, and ridding yourself of debt, are the focus at the end of the month as you seek to gain more control over that part of your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

As the month begins, you are in a time of rest and retreat. Your psychic sensitives are turned up, and things that you might normally excuse become very irritating. This is a great time for a spiritual retreat, a trip to the beach, or just turning off the phone and other electronics. You have used a lot of energy this year dealing with family issues, which has pulled you right back to your childhood. Even with Mercury retrograde, you should see some positive changes and resolutions with family issues. Some choices have been made for you, but there are others that need your input. By the end of the month, you will have a big boost of energy over the next 40 days to push forward on any new projects or personal goals. Self-care becomes more important during that time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

Friendships and business relationships can be very helpful to you this month. With friendships, you could hear from people you may not have heard from in years. This is a very good month to connect with them! You are still in a time of considering which plans to pursue. You are keeping all your options open, but you will be more ready to move forward by the end of the month. Relationships become more important this month, but you’ll be much more selective about the company you keep toward the end of the month. That’s a better time for self-care and connecting more to your spiritual calling. The need to make some private time for yourself dominates this month.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This is a very interesting month for you, with Mercury retrograde occurring in your career sector. If you have been thinking about working somewhere else, the retrograde will push that thought to the forefront. If there are problems at work, you can also be the agent of change needed to move the agenda forward. This is a great time to discuss new ideas, but it’s important to wait until after the 23rd to put them into play. You are paying a lot of attention to your finances, especially this month. You may explore new investment plans or a better way to utilize your talents and increase your income. You are more careful about how you spend your money. Toward the end of the month, friends and business associates will be more cooperative in helping you reach your goals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This continues to be a significant year for you to review your career agenda and figure out how to express that agenda in ways more suited to the changing times. Career and personal security are super-important this month, as you are on the edge of some decisions that are likely to occur near the end of the month. For some, this can be a time to retire, while for others it’s a time to commit to a plan that creates more long-term security. In relationships, it’s time to renew and deepen your original commitment. This is also a great time for writing, teaching, attending a class, or exploring ways to express yourself. Late October is a much better time to move forward with your ideas. You’ll be taking things more personally through the end of November.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

This has been a year of moving forward, but then stepping back to review where you came from and make sure you are still headed in the right direction. This month you are concentrating your energy on getting rid of debt, exploring old resources, and looking for ways to add more intimacy to your life. Your partnerships will need some renewal after this month. This Mercury retrograde is the perfect time to reconnect with people from your past. At the end of October, Jupiter (the planet of growth, expansion, and travel) starts its journey to open up your life to new ideas and adventures. The last time Jupiter was in your sign was 12 years ago. Jupiter officially enters Pisces on December 28, but you will feel this positive energy by mid-October. You are ready to act on your plans and ideas by the end of this month.

This article appears in the October 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.