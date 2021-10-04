Gayest & Greatest 2021: Dining Out, House and Home
Brennan’s is the perfect spot for a romantic night out.
When you want a great place for a dinner date or to celebrate a special occasion, why not check out Brennan’s? As the sister restaurant to New Orleans’ famous Commander’s Palace, this gorgeous Houston landmark has been delighting diners for more than 50 years. With its Southern Creole menu, superb service, and luscious décor, it is the place for an elegant meal, whether in the dining room or outside in the lush courtyard.
“I think it begins with our unique 1920s John Staub building and Parisian gas lamps, but it comes to life through our wonderful servers and their tradition of Southern hospitality,” says proprietor Alex Brennan-Martin, the son of Commander’s Palace grand dame Ella Brennan.
Brennan-Martin grew up in the industry, traveling along the same culinary road as family members before him. But then he took a multi-year detour to train at La Varrene, a prestigious culinary-arts and hospitality school in Paris. Then he moved to New York to work at Maxwell’s Plum and the Four Seasons restaurant—first in the kitchen, and later at the front of the house.
While he was sharpening his skills in New York, his family was busy adding several restaurants to their restaurant dynasty, including Brennan’s of Houston. Brennan-Martin eventually made his way south to Houston, where he found that the Bayou City shared many similarities with New Orleans, including a passion for exquisite food and memorable dining experiences. He has been at the helm of Brennan’s of Houston for the last 20-some odd years.
“Several of our tenured captains have shared with me over the years that the romance happens at the table between our guests. Our job is to help them make a great memory, but stay out of the way,” he notes.
Start with the famous snapper turtle soup and oysters on the half shell. Then move on to entrées such as the Gulf fish Pontchartrain or the boudin stuffed quail. And if you have a sweet tooth, you can’t go wrong with the soufflé or the bananas Foster (which includes a flaming tableside presentation).
Brennan’s of Houston has an award-winning wine program arranged by the staff “wine guys” Rich Carter and Jason Durham. They feature more than 2,000 bottles from around the world, and offer over 40 selections by the glass. Their “drink what you like” philosophy centers around the belief that ordering great wine should always be fun and approachable, so the wine program presents a user-friendly list with something for everyone, from classic icons to rock-off-the-map gems.
But Brennan’s is also known for a very specific cocktail—the martini. “Part of the history we’re told is that Miss Adelaide Brennan enjoyed her martinis, and we’ve tried to always follow her two simple requirements: good liquor, and very, very cold,” Brennan-Martin explains. “Her portrait is in the bar, so in a way she’s keeping an eye on us still.”
Brennan’s is open for lunch Tuesday through Friday, brunch Saturday and Sunday, and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.
For more info visit brennanshouston.com.
DINING OUT
Best New Restaurant or Food Concept
ACME Oyster House
Finalists: Eighteen36, King Ranch Texas
Best 24-Hour Restaurant
Chapultepec Lupita
Finalists: House of Pies, Whataburger
Best Bakery
Dessert Gallery
Finalists: Common Bond, Leona’s Bakeshop, Three Brothers Bakery
Best Barbecue
The Pit Room
Finalists: Goode Co., Killen’s, Spring Creek, Truth BBQ
Best Deli
Katz’s Deli (tie), Kenny & Ziggy’s (tie)
Finalists: Nielsen’s, Urban Eats
Best Food Truck
Eagle Eats
Finalists: Fusion Taco, Tasty Arepa, The Waffle Bus
Best Dumplings
Dumpling Dudez
Finalist: Auntie Chang’s
Best Hamburger
The Burger Joint
Finalists: Barnaby’s Cafe, Goode Co., Harold’s in the Heights, Lankford’s
Best Hot Dog
Good Dog Houston
Finalists: JCI, Minute Maid Park, Love Dog
Best Pizza
Pizza Birra Vino
Finalists: Bollo, BUDDY’S, Pepperoni’s, Star Pizza
Best Seafood
ACME Oyster House
Finalists: Eugene’s, M&S, The Rouxpour, Truluck’s
Best Steak House
B&B Butchers & Restaurant
Finalists: Morton’s Steakhouse, Perry’s Steakhouse, Steak 48
Best Steak Night at a Bar
Free Grillin’ at George
Finalists: BUDDY’S, Pearl Bar
Best Sushi
AKA Sushi
Finalists: Oishii, Osaka
Best Vegetarian/Vegan
Verdine
Finalists: Korny Vibes, Soul Food Vegan, Sinfull Bakery
Best Breakfast
Baby Barnaby’s
Finalists: Breakfast Klub, Chilosos Taco House, Lankford’s, Snooze a.m.
Best Brunch
Gloria’s Latin Cuisine
Finalists: Bar Boheme, Eighteen36, Piggy’s Kitchen, Traveler’s Table
Best Lunch Spot
Urban Eats
Finalists: Barnaby’s Cafe, Gloria’s, Tacos Doña Lena
Best Dessert
Dessert Gallery
Finalists: Chocolate Bar, Leona’s Bakeshop, Urban Eats
Best British
Red Lion Pub
Best Cajun
BB’s Tex-Orleans
Finalists: Acme Oyster House, Ragin’ Cajun
Best Central/South American
Gloria’s Latin Cuisine
Finalist: Casa do Brasil
Best Cuban
El Rey
Finalist: Cafe Piquet
Best Chinese
Cafe Ginger
Finalists: Ambassador, China Garden, P. King
Best Japanese
Roka Akor
Finalists: Aka Sushi House, Osaka, Nippon, Uchi
Best Thai
Nidda Thai Cuisine
Finalists: Khun Kay, Thai Spice, Thai Village
Best Vietnamese
PHO 518 of Silverlake
Finalists: Kim Son, Mai’s, Pho Saigon
Best Greek
Niko Niko’s
Finalists: Eighteen36, Helen Greek Food and Wine
Best Indian
Tarka Indian Kitchen
Finalists: Himalaya, Pondicheri, Surya India
Best Italian
Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino (tie), Riva’s (tie)
Finalists: Maggiano’s, North Italia
Best Mediterranean/Middle Eastern
Fadi’s
Finalists: Aladdin, Zoë’s Kitchen
Best Mexican
Tacos Doña Lena
Finalists: El Tiempo Cantina, Gloria’s, Hugo’s, Teotihuacan
Best Place for a Romantic Date
Brennan’s
Finalists: Bludorn, Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino, Traveler’s Table
Best Cooking Experience (Virtual or In-Person)
Dumpling Dudez
Finalist: 210 Fusion (Chef NaTosha Barber)
Best Restaurant for Cheap Eats
Jenni’s Noodle House
Finalists: Barnaby’s, La Tapatia, Raising Cane’s, Tacos Doña Lena
Best Restaurant for Elegant Dining
Truluck’s
Finalists: B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Brennan’s, Eddie V’s, Morton’s, Traveler’s Table
Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining
Candente
Finalists: Backstreet Café, Eighteen36, Postino Heights
Favorite Food Delivery
DoorDash
Finalists: Favor, Uber Eats
Friendliest Restaurant Staff
Barnaby’s Cafe
Finalists: Gloria’s, Tacos Doña Lena, Urban Eats
HOUSE & HOME
Best Female Insurance Agent
Shenice Brown
Finalist: Jennifer Majors Baca
Best Male Insurance Agent
Lane Lewis
Finalists: Dustin Harwell, Jeremy Henry, Jason Rocha, Patrick Torman
Best Air Conditioning & Heating Company
Village Plumbing & Air
Finalist: Newport Air Conditioning & Heating
Best Architectural Design Firm
Morningside Architects
Best Florist
Perfect Petals by Geo
Finalists: Gaye Jackson, Webwood Flowers
Best Furniture Store
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams
Finalists: Cantoni, Donna’s Home Furnishings, Nadeau
Best Furniture Store on a Budget
Alabama Furniture
Finalist: Gallery Furniture, IKEA
Best Gardening/Nursery Supply
Joshua’s Native Plants & Garden Antiques
Finalists: Another Place in Time, Buchanan’s Native Plants, Fountains and Statuary
Best Interior Designer
Jacob Medina (tie), Jean Quila (tie)
Finalist: Donna Dorrell
Best Architect
Morningside Architects
Best Landscaping Company
AJ’s Landscaping
Finalist: Suzanne Longley
Best Pest-Control Company
Natural Care Pest Control
Finalists: Amrid Pest Control, Bulwark Exterminating
Best Plumber
In the Loop Plumbing
Finalist: Village Plumbing
Best Pool Company
Venture Pool Co.
Finalist: Ultima Pool Service
Best Home Security Company
Fortress Shield Security
Finalists: Alert 360, ADT
