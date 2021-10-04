BEHIND THE BAR: October 2021

Behind the BarNightlife

Luis Lopez, Papi’s Houston

Tito Garcia (l) and Luis Lopez

What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?
Favorite to make: Vegas Bombs
Favorite to drink: Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind shots

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?
Honestly, I still come to Papi’s to watch the drag shows on my nights off.

What are you best known for?
My customer service. I have been bartending for 10 years, and a lot of my Viviana’s customers are coming to Papi’s as well.

What are the best and worst holidays to work?  Why?
Best holiday: Fourth of July, when people come out and really enjoy themselves.
Worst holiday: Christmas, when most people are with their families.

Biggest tip from one customer?  
$200

Who are the hardest customers to please?
I don’t have any problem with customers—I can figure out how to keep them happy!

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?
Definitely real estate.

Favorite food?  
Tacos

Favorite restaurant? 
Teotihuacan

Favorite travel spot? 
Las Vegas

Dream vacation? 
Italy

Best advice to a wannabe bartender in an LGBTQ bar? 
Be friendly. Be patient. Have fun.

Desired super-power? 
To be able to eat anything and not gain weight!

Theme song? 
Maria José’s “Prefiero Ser Tu Amante!” (I’d Rather Be Your Lover)

Papi’s Houston
570 Waugh Dr, Houston
facebook.com/PapisHouston

This article appears in the October 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.

