BEHIND THE BAR: October 2021
Luis Lopez, Papi’s Houston
What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?
Favorite to make: Vegas Bombs
Favorite to drink: Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind shots
Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?
Honestly, I still come to Papi’s to watch the drag shows on my nights off.
What are you best known for?
My customer service. I have been bartending for 10 years, and a lot of my Viviana’s customers are coming to Papi’s as well.
What are the best and worst holidays to work? Why?
Best holiday: Fourth of July, when people come out and really enjoy themselves.
Worst holiday: Christmas, when most people are with their families.
Biggest tip from one customer?
$200
Who are the hardest customers to please?
I don’t have any problem with customers—I can figure out how to keep them happy!
If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?
Definitely real estate.
Favorite food?
Tacos
Favorite restaurant?
Teotihuacan
Favorite travel spot?
Las Vegas
Dream vacation?
Italy
Best advice to a wannabe bartender in an LGBTQ bar?
Be friendly. Be patient. Have fun.
Desired super-power?
To be able to eat anything and not gain weight!
Theme song?
Maria José’s “Prefiero Ser Tu Amante!” (I’d Rather Be Your Lover)
Papi’s Houston
570 Waugh Dr, Houston
facebook.com/PapisHouston
This article appears in the October 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.
