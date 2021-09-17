Silver Eagle Celebrates Global Beer Responsible Day









September 18 is Global Beer Responsible Day, and Houston’s Silver Eagle Distributors is celebrating by announcing a new campaign to reduce drunk-driving fatalities.

Silver Eagle, Houston’s primary beer distributor and an Anheuser-Busch wholesaler, launched its Decide to Ride initiative this week in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber. The campaign encourages people to plan ahead for a safe ride home before drinking any alcohol during a night out.

Silver Eagle’s Decide to Ride motto proclaims “You can’t drive drunk if you don’t drive there.”

Around 300,000 incidents per day result from alcohol-impaired driving in the U.S., Silver Eagle reports. Data shows that deaths due to drunk driving had been steadily declining, but in the last ten years the figure has plateaued at around 10,000 fatalities annually. Around 1,000 of these deaths now occur in Texas each year.

“Drunk driving is still a major problem in the U.S., and is 100 percent preventable,” Silver Eagle emphasizes.

Global Beer Responsible Day was started by Anheuser-Busch in 2010 to help educate communities about alcohol responsibility. Over the past 35 years, the company and its wholesaler partners, including Silver Eagle Distributors, have invested more than $1 billion in national campaigns and community-based programs to prevent drunk driving. Alcohol-related fatalities have decreased 51 percent over this period, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For more information on Silver Eagle, visit silvereagle.com.