September 2021 Horoscope: Plan Ahead









September is the month to be planning ahead. We’ll see a lot of tension (especially in the first 12 days), and the entire month could feel challenging.

Mercury, our communicator, organizer, and lover of routines, begins her retrograde path on September 22 and completes it on October 22. If you have plans or ideas you want to initiate, this is the time to do it. During Mercury retrograde, we have the opportunity to look back and correct or improve on our previous decisions. Relationships and partnerships will be the most impacted area during this time.

The sun begins the month in Virgo, but enters Libra on September 22 (the first day of fall). Mercury transits through Libra all month. Venus starts the month in Libra, but enters Scorpio on the 10th. Mars begins the month in Virgo, but enters Libra on the 14th. You can see that we’ll have lots of Libra energy (relationships and balance) this month. Jupiter and Saturn remain in Aquarius, while Uranus is in Taurus, Neptune is in Pisces, and Pluto is in Capricorn.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

This month you are juggling several activities. On the health front, it continues to be a good time to improve your approach to your overall well-being. You are improving your work environment as well, particularly with the shift to more home-based work. Relationships will become increasingly more important as you progress through the month. This will be a good time to connect with your partner and strengthen those bonds. As Mercury goes retrograde, it will focus more attention on how your partnerships function. Difficult relationships may be tested, forcing you to decide whether to stay or to go. This ties into your career energies, which are going through a downsizing. This month will be a time of decision-making for you.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

Your sense of freedom and personal choices comes up against your career and responsibilities. You are exploring new ways to express yourself and your own method of doing things! Your workplace may seem more unorganized, and your patience in going with the flow will be tested. This may push you forward into taking a leadership role, becoming self-employed, or even retiring. Your professional relationships will need some attention as Mercury goes retrograde toward the end of the month. This is a great time to connect with your existing customer base to make sure all is well. Personal relationships will need attention, and it’s a good month to enjoy the company of your partner! Better boundaries make for more freedom.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

With your ruler, Mercury, going retrograde on the 22nd, you should get your new projects or plans into action before then, or wait until October 22. There is a strong focus on your home and family this month—a good time for home repairs and buying new accessories. Your family may need your leadership to resolve a nagging problem. By the middle of the month, you will want to look for more enjoyable activities. This is a more creative time, and you will be drawn to enjoyable adventures. This can be a great month to take a class, a vacation, or to just step away from your commitments and personal expectations.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

The Moon Kids are trying to get their lives more organized this month. You may feel something is always needing your attention. This is a very good time to improve your agenda and replace the activities that don’t serve a purpose in your life. Your focus on money is strong as you continue to get rid of debt. In the latter part of the month, your home and family take the spotlight. The Mercury retrograde can be an especially good time to reconnect with a long-lost family member, or even to attend a family reunion. You may also be considering some home repairs to make your nest as safe as possible. You will not be as patient as usual, so an exercise program or some other healthy outlet may help you channel that energy.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Finances lead the way as the month begins. This is a good time to consider investments, ask for a raise, and get your life more organized. You are still focused on improving your career and your sense of security. In business, this continues to be a good time to seek out financial help or even take on a business partner. In all of your relationships, you are closely examining how you function. It may be time to make a new commitment or strengthen the one you already have. Your internet service may be a problem, especially in the latter part of the month. You continue to look for career options that make you want to go to work!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

The beginning of the month is a great time for escaping for some rest and self care. Mercury, our communicator and organizer, goes retrograde in your sign from September 22 through October 22. This will be your time to review your choices and directions you have chosen. With this retrograde, you can go back and correct or improve the choices you made in the past. This is a great time for you to connect with old friends or relationships, attend a high-school reunion, or keep in touch with your existing client list! This is also a good month to start or restart your exercise and health program. You will not be as patient through September and October, and you will need an outlet for this competitive and quick-tempered energy. This is the time to focus on your needs. Enjoy the time you spend reviewing the past!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This is a very good month for you to reach out to others via social media or through business groups. You may also want to take a leadership role with business groups that you are involved with. Career and security issues remain strong well into next year. You are focusing on improving your career and creating a greater sense of inner security. Toward the middle of the month, you will want to slow down and find some time for creating inner peace. Family can be difficult, as there is a shift in the overall power structure of your family. You are also looking to find greater meaning in your life, and to focus on activities that satisfy your passions and help you live in the moment. Life slows down at the end of the month, so enjoy the gentler pace!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Career responsibilities top your list as the month begins. There is a lot going on, and you are ready to take charge. This could be a time of promotion and more responsibility. And if things don’t change fast enough, you may be looking for opportunities elsewhere. By the latter half of the month, you can expect help from your friends and business associates. The Mercury retrograde is an excellent time to renew those connections from the past. Communication problems can arise with your relationships if everyone is not on the same page. You continue to create more order in your everyday life, clearing out the things that no longer serve you. Some of this is also going on in your workplace, where there could be staff changes or new electronics purchases. You are trying to be more efficient.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

As the month begins, you are in an open and curious frame of mind. This can be a great time for self-promotion, working on your social-media presence, or reaching out to new clients. As we move toward midmonth, your career sector becomes very active. This month and next, Mercury retrograde will be affecting your career sector. As with all Mercury retrogrades, it’s better to stick with what’s already on your plate rather than taking on new projects. The retrograde is great for reviewing your contracts, taking care of your clients, and going back to correct mistakes. You will be more short-tempered, so small things can make you angrier than usual. This may also affect your sleep, so exercise can really help release this energy in a productive way. Friends can be really supportive this month!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Your sign continues to be very active, with both Saturn (planet of career and boundaries) and Jupiter (planet of growth and expansion) moving through your sign! As the month begins, you are focused on increasing intimacy in your relationships and developing more trust. You are also more focused on your financial situation. The beginning of the month is a better time for getting a loan or paying off debt. Toward the middle of the month, you move into a time of reflection. You can step back and view life without all the drama that you usually engage in. The latter half of the month is better for writing, taking classes, and reviewing past actions to determine if you should keep on that path. You are more aware of how others are treating you, and it’s easier to take it all too personally. Be careful about who you choose to give you advice—you want a mentor, not a critic!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Relationships are the main topic as the month opens. This is a good time to renew those bonds and reconnect. If you are having problems, this can be a great time to confront those issues and get them resolved. You continue to be more open in your communications, and in your views about life in general. In the latter part of the month, you are sharing some intimate moments with your partner or those closest to you! You want to create a greater sense of trust with others, but you realize who is not telling you the whole truth. This is also a good time to review your investments and debt, since you are looking for something new to invest your time and money in. It will be best to wait until after October 22 to move forward with new strategies for your money. Make sure you create time for yourself!

This article appears in the September 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.