Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 9–12, 2021









Thursday, September 9

LGBTQ+ Ice Cream Social

At 3 p.m., go to the UH Student Center South Room 237 for an LGBTQ+ Ice Cream Social. There will be games and prizes, as well as non-dairy options.

Steak Night at Pearl

At 6 p.m., Pearl Bar’s Steak Night features ribeye steak with a salad and baked potato for $18.

Steak Night at George

At 6:30 p.m., Free Grillin’ and George Country Sports Bar present their weekly Steak Night. Pre-order your choice of steak, chops, or seafood with sides, and pick it up when it’s ready.

Friday, September 10

LGBTQ Covid Vaccination Drive

At 4 p.m., Houston’s LGBTQ bars, businesses, and organizations come together for a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Tony’s Corner Pocket. There is no registration required, and the Pfizer shots are free.

Outdoor Movies at the Gordy

At 6 p.m., go to the Brown Foundation Lawn for the OMG (Outdoor Movies at the Gordy) Festival featuring three cult classic ’90s/’00s movies as well as lawn games, a bad-sonnet competition, a photo booth, and more. DJ GNDRBNDR, a local transgender DJ, will also be playing Y2K hits all night.

PROUD Tina

At 8 p.m., Miller Outdoor Theatre presents PROUD Tina, a musical tribute to Tina Turner. Hits from the ’60s through the ’90s will be staged with a full band, dancers, and backup vocalists. Tickets at milleroutdoortheatre.com.

Saturday, September 11

Brunch with Bunnies

At 11 a.m., Bunnies on the Bayou presents Brunch with Bunnies at the Montrose Center. This informational meet-and-greet is for those interested in joining the charitable organization. RSVP is required for this event here.

Scotty’s Pub First-Ever Drag Show

At noon, head to Scotty’s Pub for their first-ever drag brunch with local performers Kiki Dion Van Wales and Reign LaRue. Admission is $5, and proceeds benefit Caitie’s Foster Fam.

Tony’s Place Pop-Up

At noon, The Normal Anomaly holds its Tony’s Place Pop-Up, with volunteers handing out meals, snacks, and hygiene products to homeless teens.

Sunday, September 12

Sunday Funday

At noon, JR’s Bar & Grill hosts its weekly Sunday Funday Karaoke event with hosts Kofi and Muffy Vanderbilt III. Happy Hour prices until 10 p.m., and DJ Robby Jr. will be spinning the turntables from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday Service

At 4 p.m., head over to ReBar for their Sunday Service. The event features tunes by DJ Mel on the main stage and DJ Joe Ross on the patio. Reservations can be made here.

Miss and Mister Trans OLTT 2021

At 9 p.m., the Organización Latina de Trans en Texas presents its Miss and Mister OLTT 2021 pageant at Club Crystal. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email staff member Adriana Salazar at [email protected].