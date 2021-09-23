Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 23–26, 2021









Thursday, September 23

Steak Night at Pearl Bar

At 6 p.m., Pearl Bar’s Steak Night features ribeye steak with a salad and baked potato for $18.

Noche Latinx

At 10 p.m., head over to BUDDY’S Houston for Noche Latinx. DJ Uri is on the turntables for a night of Latin hits from all over the world.

Drag It On 6

At 10:30 p.m., go to ReBar for Drag It On 6 hosted by Blackberri, with special guest Dahli. The Thursday-night competitions feature 14 up-and-coming local drag artists who compete for a grand prize over a span of eight weeks.

Friday, September 24

Bear Tubing 2021

At noon, the Houston Bears kick off Bear Tubing 2021 in New Braunfels. The three-day event includes socializing and relaxing while tubing down the Comal River. Lodges, cabins, and tents are available. Purchase tickets on the Houston Bears Eventbrite page.

The L Word: Generation Q Viewing Party

At 6:30 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts its weekly The L Word: Generation Q screening, complete with Showtime ambassadors giving away themed prizes.

Eating Out with Luna

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts Eating Out with Luna, a comedy dinner show with a cast that rotates weekly. A full menu is available, as well as their Steak and Cake special.

Saturday, September 25

Rugby 101: An Introduction to Rugby

At 10 a.m., the Space City Rugby Team is hosting Rugby 101: An Introduction to Rugby at the practice fields by Aveva Stadium. Learn the history and the basic skills of rugby, and get some information about the team. Please bring athletic clothes, cleats (or athletic shoes if you don’t have cleats), and plenty of water.

A Civic-Minded Pub Crawl

At 9 p.m., the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus is hosting A Civic-Minded Pub Crawl across all of the iconic Montrose bars. Meet fellow caucus members and even help people register to vote. There will be a surprise at the end of the crawl for participants who go to all of the bars.

Britney and X-Tina

At 9:30 p.m., go to The Rustic for Britney vs. X-Tina, a night filled with your favorite pop princesses. Dress in your favorite Britney or X-Tina outfit for a chance to win prizes. Tickets are $10, and you can purchase them here.

Sunday, September 26

Sunday Service with Mayhem Miller

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri, and featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 and All Stars Season 5 contestant Mayhem Miller. Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Ben Chavez at Michael’s Outpost

At 2 p.m., Michael’s Outpost hosts Piano in the Afternoon, a musical event featuring pianist Ben Chavez.

LGBTQ+ COVID Vaccine Drive

At 4 p.m., Houston’s LGBTQ bars, businesses, and organizations come together for a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Tony’s Corner Pocket. There is no registration required, and the Pfizer shots are free.

Mr. and Miss Tony’s Corner Pocket Contest

At 5 p.m., Tony’s Corner Pocket holds its Mr. and Miss Tony’s Corner Pocket pageant, with proceeds benefiting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ginger Minj at ReBar

At 11 p.m., ReBar presents RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7 and All Stars Season 6 contestant Ginger Minj, hosted by Blackberri. There will also be performances by Lexus Chandelier, ONDI, and Annalee Taylor. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

