Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Sept. 30–Oct. 3, 2021









Thursday, September 30

Protest Anti-Trans Bills in Austin

At 10:30 a.m., local LGBTQ political-advocacy organizations Equality Texas, Transgender Education Network of Texas, ACLU of Texas, and Texas Freedom Network will protest the anti-trans bills filed for the Texas Legislature’s special session. After the protest outside the House Chambers in Austin, participants will sit inside the House Gallery to continue the visibility.

Steak Night

At 6 p.m., Pearl Bar’s Steak Night features ribeye steak with a salad and baked potato for $18.

Drag It On 6

At 10:30 p.m., go to ReBar for Drag It On 6 hosted by Blackberri, with special guest Maddelynn Hatter. The Thursday-night competitions feature 14 up-and-coming local drag artists who compete for a grand prize over a span of eight weeks.

Friday, October 1

Buy tickets to Queer Kouture Fashion Show

This Friday is the last day to get tickets to Hunny Phillip’s Queer Koture fashion show. Ticket prices range from $15 (general admission) to $450 (lounge section). The event will feature local designers, drag queens, and models. Proceeds benefit local LGBTQ nonprofits.

LGBTQ+ Vaccination Drive

At 4 p.m., Houston’s LGBTQ bars, businesses, and organizations come together for a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Tony’s Corner Pocket. There is no registration required, and the Pfizer shots are free.

LGBTQ+ Dodgeball

At 7 p.m., the Varsity Gay League starts its fall season. People 21+ at all skill levels are encouraged to participate. The fall season, played at Main Street Indoor Soccer, lasts six weeks.

Saturday, October 2

Montrose Makers Art Market

At 11 a.m., local LGBTQ artist Crystal Murley hosts Montrose Makers Market, an art market featuring local LGBTQ vendors. The event takes place in the South Beach parking lot, and DJ K-Flaco will be on the turntables all day.

Women’s Rights March

At 4 p.m., go to Discovery Green for the Women’s Rights March to protest against SB8, a bill that restricts abortions. The march begins at Discovery Green and proceeds through downtown to City Hall.

QFest’s Swan Song

At 5 p.m., visit the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston for QFest’s highly anticipated screening of Swan Song. The film tells the story of a hairdresser who embarks on a journey to fulfill his former client’s last wish. Tickets for the screening can be purchased here.

Montrose Art Market

At 6 p.m., BUDDY’S Bar hosts its monthly Montrose Art Market. The event will showcase crafts, paintings, wall art, and fashion accessories created by local artists.

Sunday, October 3

Drag Brunch

At 11 a.m., head over to Bar Boheme for their Sunday Funday Drag Brunch featuring Cyn City, Chloe C. Ross, and Angelina DM Trailz. DJ Athenz will be on the turntables until 4:30 p.m.

Sunday Service

At 4 p.m., head over to ReBar for their Sunday Service. The event features tunes by DJ Mel on the main stage and DJ Joe Ross on the patio. Reservations can be made here.

Detox

At 10 p.m., BUDDY’S Houston hosts its weekly Detox event, a night full of the best hip hop, trap, and rap from the best DJs in Houston. Doors open at noon, and admission is free before 11 p.m.