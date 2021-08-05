Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 5–8, 2021









Thursday, August 5

LGBTQ+ Community Forum at the Montrose Center

At 11 a.m., the Montrose Center’s SPRY seniors program and the Alzheimer’s Association present a forum to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and memory loss among queer people. The Alzheimer’s Association is increasing its presence in Houston so it can better serve the local LGBTQ community.

Steak Night

At 6 p.m., go to Pearl Bar for their Steak Night. The $18 meal includes a ribeye steak, a salad, and a baked potato.

Dine and Drag Watch Party with Jessica Wild

At 7 p.m., ReBar presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Dine ’N Drag watch party. Hosted by local artists Blackberri and Hu’Nee B, the show features a special appearance by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Yara Sofia and performances by Adriana LaRue, Luna of the Lillies, and ONDI. Following the show, there will be a meet-and-greet with Yara.

Friday, August 6

OG 713 Grand Opening

At 1 p.m., OG 713—an apparel, art, and accessories brand founded by husbands Anthony Ferrell and Alan Lett—is debuting its second location at 15555 Southwest Fwy. in Sugar Land with a grand-opening event.

Miss Kennedy Davenport at Hamburger Mary’s

At 7 p.m., the reigning Miss Gay USofA and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kennedy Davenport will perform at Hamburger Mary’s during his Houston visit.

Modern Nostalgia

At 7:30 p.m., Michael’s Outpost hosts its weekly Modern Nostalgia event featuring local entertainers Chloe C. Ross, Lana Blake, and Violet S’Arbleu. Now in its seventh year of production, the LGBTQ piano bar’s drag show features music that defined the 20th century. This week’s decade is the 1920s and ’30s.

Friday Night Illusions

At 9 p.m., head over to JR’s Bar & Grill for their new weekly karaoke event, Friday Night Illusions hosted by Lana Blake. Happy Hour until 10 p.m. features JR’s famous Frozen House Margaritas for $3.50.

Saturday, August 7

Soaked! The Pool Party

At 1 p.m., ReBar and Club Houston present Soaked! The Pool Party, an afternoon of cocktails by the pool with DJ Joe Ross on the turntables.

Miss MSLA 2021 Pageant

At 3 p.m., go to Neon Boots Dancehall and Saloon for the Miss MSLA 2021 pageant benefiting the Montrose Softball League Association. Contestants will compete by representing the three softball teams: Trixie from the Fireballs, Lola Standards from the Silver Balls, and Naomi Gordon from the Mad Turtles. Purchase tickets or reserve a table here.

David Koz & Friends at Arena Theatre

At 7 p.m., gay smooth-jazz saxophonist David Koz is bringing his tour to Houston’s Arena Theatre. Jazz artists Kirk Whalum, Mindi Abair, Kenny Lattimore, and Vincent Ingala will also be featured, and tickets are on sale now.

Leo Blanco at Rebar

At 10 p.m., go to ReBar to see DJ and producer Leo Blanco, one of the best and most active DJs on the international LGBTQ scene. $15 cover fee, open to participants 21 and over.

Sunday, August 8

WTF (Women, Trans, & Femme) Ride Ready Clinic

At 9:15 a.m., EaDo Bike Co. hosts the WTF (Women, Trans, & Femme) Ride Ready Clinic this month. The free bicycle-maintenance event will be led by Jackie G and Angie Cabrera. Come and learn about bike safety, bike components, and how to perform a pre-ride safety inspection. Pre-registration is required via Eventbrite.

Drag Brunch

At 11 a.m., head over to Bar Boheme for their Sunday Funday Drag Brunch featuring Cyn City, Chloe C. Ross, and Angelina DM Trailz. DJ Athenz will be on the turntables until 4:30 p.m.

Tony’s Royalty Review

At 6 p.m. Tony’s Corner Pocket hosts Tony’s Royalty Review, a fundraising event for Tony’s Place, a drop-in shelter that serves homeless LGBTQ youth. The drag event is hosted by the reigning Mr. and Mrs. Tony’s pageant winners Mykey Whitney and Angela Mercy.

