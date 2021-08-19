Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 19-22, 2021









Thursday, August 19

Steak Night at George

At 6:30 p.m., Free Grillin’ and George Country Sports Bar present their weekly Steak Night. Pre-order your choice of either steak, chops, or seafood with sides, and pick it up when it’s ready.

Dine and Drag Watch Party with Kylie Sonique Love

At 7 p.m., ReBar presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Dine ’N Drag watch party. Hosted by local artists Blackberri and Hu’Nee B, the show features a special appearance by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kylie Sonique Love and performances by Mulan Alexander, Adalina LaRue, and ONDI. Following the show, there will be a meet-and-greet with Kylie.

Softcore

At 10 p.m., go to Ripcord for Softcore, a weekly rotating DJ event that never has the same sound, but is always a good time. You won’t want to miss out on this week’s DJ—Aracely Manterola—or Ripcord’s $3 frozen drinks and $4 wells and domestic beers.

Friday, August 20

Steak & Cake

At 6 p.m., ReBar holds its weekly Steak and Cake Night. Guests are provided with steak, a baked potato, and cake for $25. Vegetable and protein add-ons are also available.

Projection Protest

At 8 p.m., Equality Texas and the Transgender Education Network of Texas will stage a Projection Protest, with testimonial videos from trans-rights supporters projected on the governor’s mansion in Austin. Those who would like to submit a two-minute testimony can do so here.

Kayla’s Doll House

At 10:30 p.m., head over to Papi’s Houston for Kayla’s Doll House, a showcase of drag performer Kayla Monroe’s dolls—Aviah D. Crawford, Euphoria Monroe, and Becky La Barbie, along with other weekly rotating guests. Reservations are recommended, so make one here.

Saturday, August 21

Steelers Watch Party and Annual Meeting

At 1 p.m., Space City Rugby hosts an annual meeting and watch party at Metro Midtown Apartment Homes. The LGBTQ rugby team will host a potluck-style dinner while screening the documentary Steelers, which tells the story of the world’s first gay rugby team.

Houston Food Fest

At 2 p.m., Houston’s premier food festival is back at Midtown Park with over 70 food vendors from all over Texas. There will be live music and fun activities all day, and $8 tickets can be purchased at houstonfoodfest.com.

Bombers Smash

At 3 p.m., go to La Granja Disco y Cantina for the Bomber Smash, a fundraising event for the Houston Bombers. There will be tacos, cash prizes, liquor baskets, a silent auction, and a chance to pie a Bomber team member.

Look, But Don’t Touch Comedy Show

At 7 p.m., gay art curator and museum director Will Loden hosts Look, But Don’t Touch at Bill Arning Exhibitions. The standup-comedy show features performances by several comedians, with music by DJ Cuba Gooding Jr.

Girl of Montrose

At 7 p.m., BUDDY’S hosts the Girl of Montrose, a fundraiser benefiting PWA Holiday Charities. The contest will be hosted by Kirk Willie, and a social will be held before the show starting at 4 p.m.

Kesha and Betty Who

At 8 p.m., Kesha and Betty Who, two openly bisexual musicians, visit Houston for a performance at the Bayou Music Center. Kesha is touring for her 2020 album High Road, and advance tickets are available.

Sunday, August 22

Uly’s Birthday Bash

At 2 p.m., go to the Michael’s Outpost birthday celebration for Ulys, a beloved Michael’s Outpost bartender. Ulys will be outside serving hot dogs to the party-goers until 8 p.m.

LGBTQ Covid Vaccination Drive

At 4 p.m., LGBTQ Houston bars, businesses, and organizations come together for a COVID-19 vaccination drive at BUDDY’S. There is no registration required, and the Moderna shots are free.

Scarlett Envy at ReBar

At 11 p.m., ReBar presents RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 contestant Scarlett Envy. This event is 18+ with a $10 cover fee, and VIP tables can be reserved at 832-922-6146.

