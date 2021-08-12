Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 12–15, 2021









Thursday, August 12

Dine and Drag Watch Party with Silky Nutmeg Ganache

At 7 p.m., ReBar presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Dine ’N Drag watch party. Hosted by local artists Blackberri and Hu’Nee B, the show features a special appearance by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Silky Nutmeg Ganache and performances by Mistress Isabelle-Brooks, Amaya Jackson Ross, and ONDI. Following the show, there will be a meet-and-greet with Silky.

Noche Latinx

At 10 p.m., head over to BUDDY’S Houston for Noche Latinx. DJ Uri is on the turntables for a night of Latin hits from all over the world.

Kinky Queens

At 11 p.m., local drag artist Luna of the Lillies hosts Kinky Queens at Ripcord. The event features performances by Persephone, Rudolph Khalo, Paprika Cherry, Alyanna Ivy Bones, and an electric simulation demo.

Friday, August 13

Coming Out Together

At 7 p.m., HRC Houston hosts Coming Out Together, a socially conscious summer gathering at JR’s Bar & Grill. You can order the H-Town HRC Cocktail and JR’s will donate $1.00 to HRC Houston. Happy Hour prices are also available to HRC members, and karaoke starts at 9 p.m.

Kayla’s Doll House

​​At 10:30 p.m., head over to Papi’s Houston for Kayla’s Doll House, a showcase of drag performer Kayla Monroe’s dolls—Aviah D. Crawford, Euphoria Monroe, and Becky La Barbie, along with other weekly rotating guests. Reservations are recommended, so make one here.

DJ Shante

At 11 p.m., local DJ Shante performs at Pearl Bar. There is no cover for this event, and Shante will be on the turntables all night.

Saturday, August 14

GLBT Political Caucus Candidate Endorsement Meeting

At 9:30 a.m., the Houston GLBT Political Caucus will conduct this year’s General Election Endorsement Meeting via Zoom. During the meeting, members vote on the candidates that will be endorsed on the November ballot. This meeting is open to all, but only those who obtained a Caucus membership prior to July 14 can vote.

Montrose Makers

At 11 a.m., local nonbinary artist Crystal Murley hosts Montrose Makers Market, an art market featuring local LGBTQ vendors. The event takes place in the South Beach parking lot, and all donations go to Friends for Life Animal Shelter.

Madonnarama

At 9 p.m., go to JR’s Bar & Grill for Madonnarama, a night celebrating Madonna’s birthday brought to you by Chicago’s own DJ Riley York. Happy Hour until 10 p.m. and includes their famous frozen house margaritas for $3.50.

Sunday, August 15

Kennedy Davenport at Sunday Service

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri, and featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7 and All Stars Season 3 contestant Kennedy Davenport. Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Piano in the Afternoon

At 2 p.m., Michael’s Outpost hosts Piano in the Afternoon, a musical event featuring pianist Ben Chavez.

Sunday Service

At 4 p.m., head over to ReBar for their Sunday Service. The event features tunes by DJ Mel on the main stage and DJ Joe Ross on the patio. Reservations can be made here.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email staff member Adriana Salazar at [email protected].