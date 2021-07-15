Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 15-18, 2021









Thursday, July 15

Free Virtual Clinic for Name and Gender-Marker Corrections

At 6 p.m., the Transgender Legal Aid Clinic assists trans folks who want to get their names and gender makers legally changed on government identification documents. Those who would like to participate in the videoconference must sign up using this secure form.

Post-Lege Session: Mindfulness and Healing

At 6 p.m., Equality Texas presents Post-Lege Session: Mindfulness and Healing. The online discussion will help folks navigate and process through tough emotions. Participants will leave this interactive session with tangible tools and techniques to cope with the complexities that may result from our advocacy journey. Folks can register here.

Dine and Drag Watch Party with Jan Sport

At 7 p.m., ReBar presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Dine ’N Drag watch party. Hosted by local artists Blackberri and Hu’nee B, the show features a special appearance by Drag Race star Jan Sport and performances by ONDI, Dynasty Banks, and Roofie Dubois. Following the show, there will be a meet-and-greet with Jan.

Friday, July 16

‘Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters’

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston premieres Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters as a part of their virtual film series. The documentary follows choreographer Bill T. Jones (who also created the film) and the Arnie Zane Dance Company in 1989 as they performed D-Man in the Waters, a physical manifestation of the AIDS epidemic.

Miller Outdoor Theatre Presents FLY Dance Company

At 8 p.m., Miller Outdoor Theatre presents FLY Dance Company, a “theatrical hip hop” event that fuses classical music and street dance. Tickets are available online.

Eating Out with Luna

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts Eating Out with Luna, a comedy dinner show with a cast that rotates weekly. A full menu is available, as well as their Steak and Cake special.

Saturday, July 17

Level Up! IRL: Professional Development Workshop

At noon, the Houston Gaymers and the Montrose Center present Level Up! IRL, a professional-development workshop intended to help participants choose, navigate, and excel in their careers. They will also have an area for those needing headshots, résumé upgrading, and practice with mock interviews.

Comicpalooza

At noon, go to the George R. Brown Convention Center for Comicpalooza, a two-day pop-culture festival featuring celebrities, shopping, and activities that will keep you entertained. Tickets available on the Comicpalooza website.

A Volunteer Tiki Kiki

At 1 p.m., JR’s Bar and Grill hosts Volunteer Tiki Kiki, a celebration event for the volunteers of the Houston GLBT Political Caucus. This event will have food, drinks, karaoke, and other surprises.

Boy of Montrose 2021

At 8 p.m., head over to Ripcord for their annual Boy of Montrose contest, an event created for PWA Holiday Charities to cover their yearly expenses for assisting people living with HIV/AIDS.

Sunday, July 18

Sunday Service

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri, and featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 1 contestant Ongina. Reservations are recommended for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Pride Galveston Benefit Brunch and Show

At noon, you can help raise funds for this year’s Pride Galveston celebration by attending a benefit brunch and show at Robert’s Lafitte, sponsored by Out4Brunch. $10 Mexican-food plates will be available as well as raffles and prizes, all benefiting Pride Galveston’s festivities in September.

Gottmik at ReBar

At 11 p.m., go to ReBar for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 finalist Gottmik. He is the first trans man to ever compete on the show, and he is visiting Houston for a night of show-stopping performances.