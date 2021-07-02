An Interview with Mr. Lone Star Houston 2021









What is your new title, and what do you plan to accomplish during your reign?

My new title is Mr. Lone Star Houston 2021. With this title I plan to host events to raise awareness for Pet Patrol, Seniors Preparing for Rainbow Years (SPRY), the Kimberly Anne O’Neil Scholarship, and the Jonathan Smith Emergency Fund—as well as giving back to our community alongside Miss Lone Star Houston 2021, Jessica Fox.

How long have you been a part of the Houston community?

I am originally from El Paso. I was born and raised there, but moved to Houston in 2016 for a job opportunity as an autopsy assistant for Harris County.

How did you get involved in the pageant, and why is it important to you?

I have wanted to run for this since 2019 after my partner, Kian Alexander Fatale, captured the title. I am also a part of a nonprofit organization called The Empire of the Royal Sovereign Imperial Court of the Single Star, Inc. (E.R.S.I.C.S.S.). My involvement with that group inspired me to give back to the community as an individual, which I plan to do as Mr. Lone Star Houston.

What is the history of the pageant, and how will you carry on its legacy?

The Mr. and Miss Lone Star Houston pageant was founded by Jody Travis (a former member of the E.R.S.I.C.S.S. court) and has been going strong for many years, with countless contributions to charities benefiting our community. I plan on educating people about the title, as well as bringing in new up-and-coming entertainers who want to uplift the community by helping people make meaningful connections and create positive change.

What do you like to do for fun?

I love to host parties at my house, whether it be cookouts by the pool or just ordering pizza and hanging out with good company! I grew up with a family that always had something planned on the weekends, and were always together. Since I am miles away from them now, it’s nice to be able to do the same thing with friends and chosen family, because they always put a smile on my face.

How did you prepare for the pageant?

I started preparing for this pageant by familiarizing myself with the organizations involved with this title. I also made sure that I knew each and every category. I also started practicing my talent (a lyrical color-guard routine) as much as I could after work. I would even go through the motions at work in my down time. I wanted to make sure that everything I presented was authentically me and that I felt comfortable in what I wore and how I presented myself, because I wanted to put my best foot forward.

What is your favorite part of participating in pageants?

My favorite part about the pageant is the talent portion, because I am able to express myself through my talents. I come up with a message or an emotion that I want to convey to the audience and I explain it to my partner, Kian, who helps me bring my ideas to life. I love being able to share practices with him. We bounce ideas off each other, and I really believe that it’s his guidance and training that helps me to be able to perform the way I do onstage. For that, I am very thankful!

What is the most challenging part?

The most challenging part, hands down, is controlling my nerves. As it is, I am a very nervous person and I stress about anything and everything. Sometimes I let my nerves get the best of me and I may not perform the way I intend to. I have learned that I have to separate myself from everything that is going on backstage, just so I can keep a calm mind. Because of the amount of time that I spend practicing, once the music starts and I can settle into my routine, the nerves become a non-issue.

What advice would you give to aspiring contestants?

Don’t give up, and have faith in yourself! Anything can happen in pageantry, and if there is a title that you know you want to hold, keep trying and trying until it’s yours. Everything happens when it’s supposed to, and perseverance will enable you to achieve your goals.

What other titles are you aspiring to?

In the past, I have captured the titles of Mr. So You Think You Can Drag 2018 and Mr. Gay Central Texas 2019. After winning Mr. Lone Star Houston 2021, I don’t see myself entering another contest for a little while. There is one other position in the community that I am interested in, but I don’t want to say anything until I know in my heart that I’m ready for all the responsibility. Keep an eye out, because when I feel that it’s the right time, I’ll take the leap of faith and go for it.

Keep up with Landon J. Fatele on Facebook at facebook.com/landon.ross.986. Learn more about the work of E.R.S.I.C.S.S. at ersicss.org.

This article appears in the July 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.