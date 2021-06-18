Shop Local For Pride Month









Pride Month is here, and if you’re in Houston, there are dozens of opportunities to celebrate. If you’re in need of another way to get into the Pride spirit, surrounding yourself with rainbows is a great way to start. OutSmart is here to help with a roundup of locally created Pride-themed products.

Clothing

Lovehue – The Pride Collection

Queer Latinx artist Hugo Perez is the creator of the online shop Love Hue. In honor of Pride Month, Perez has released a collection that includes a variety of colorful mugs ($12) and unisex T-shirts ($25), which feature the words “Love” and “Love Is Love.” Proceeds from Perez’s Pride collection benefit local charities.

OG 713 – Houston Pride



Local LGBTQ couple Alan Lett and Anthony Ferell are the founders of Houston-based apparel company OG 713. The duo is celebrating Pride Month through their rainbow-colored Space City-inspired T-shirts, art, and accessories ($3–$25). Lett and Ferell’s custom print shop, AF Custom Shirts, is the only NGLCC-certified custom print vendor in Houston.

Montrose Eye Care – Exclusive Montrose Neighborhood Frame Collection



Montrose Eye Care is marking Pride Month with originally designed eyewear inspired by Houston’s gayborhood. Each frame is named after a street in Montrose, and a percentage of sales is being donated to the Montrose Center. To book an eye exam at Montrose Eye Care, schedule an appointment online or text 713-300-1477.

Montrose Forge – Pride Is All of Us!

LGBTQ Houston couple Rok Ware and Tank Campbell are the owners of Houston’s only locally owned leather and fetish shop. In honor of Pride Month, the duo is selling a wide array of clothing, flags, and accessories ($6–$20). Buy any two Montrose Forge Pride items and get 15 percent off. The shop is also offering free shipping on all orders of $75 or more.

Food

Dumpling Dudez – Taste the Rainbow

In honor of Pride month, Houston husbands Chih Lin and Michael Dorsey (also known by their business moniker Dumpling Dudez) are offering two opportunities to celebrate and give back to the community. Customers can purchase rainbow dumpling packs ($25) or participate in a rainbow dumpling-making experience on June 28 ($60). Fifty percent of Rainbow Pack net proceeds will benefit the Montrose Center’s Hatch Youth program, which supports LGBTQ homeless youth in Houston.

Dessert Gallery – Celebrate Pride



Nothing is sweeter than love, according to Dessert Gallery owner Sara Brook. For that reason, the longtime LGBTQ ally says she looks forward to rolling out delicious Pride-themed treats every June. This year’s desserts range from cookies and cupcakes to chocolate-dipped pretzels ($2.95–$10). Additionally, proceeds from the bakery’s Pride dessert selection will go to the Montrose Center.

Michael’s Cookie Jar – Pride Cookies



If you’re in search of LGBTQ-affirming treats, look no further than Michael’s Cookie Jar. Throughout June, the bakery is selling several Pride-themed cookies individually and in packs ($1.95–$28). Ten percent of Pride Cookies proceeds will benefit the Montrose Center’s Hatch Youth program.

Drinks

Eureka Heights – Lavender Bunny

Eureka Heights’ Lavender Bunny beer is making its grand return for Pride Month—and this time it comes with an added bonus. For the first time, the butterfly-pea flower and lavender-flavored brew will be sold in select stores across Houston. Eureka Heights is also teaming up with its distributors to raise $20,000 for the Montrose Center.

Houston Cider Company – Prider Cider

Houston Cider Company says its core belief is being true to your authentic self, always. That’s why this year the company is debuting its Prider cider in honor of Pride Month. Prider is made with raspberries and lemon, and has a bright acidic raspberry flavor. It pours bright-pink and lands on the semi-sweet spectrum.