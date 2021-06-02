Pride All Month Long









After a year of COVID-19 restrictions, Houston is finally reopening just in time for Pride Month. There is lots of lost time to make up for, and OutSmart has you covered with this Houston Pride guide featuring over a dozen local events.

June 1

Houston Dynamo Soccer for All

The Houston Dynamo presents Soccer for All during their home game versus Sporting Kansas City. The event celebrates fans of every race, gender identity, and sexual orientation to show that soccer is everyone’s game. Dynamo players will celebrate the LGBTQ community by wearing Pride shirts, and you can bid on auction items throughout the month to benefit the team’s charity work.

June 6

Keith and Dexter Present: Gimme Life Day Party

Head over to Belvedere Uptown Park for the Gimme Life Day Party, a Pride-themed celebration of equality brought to you by gay Houston couple Keith Clarke and Dexter Williams. The event features music from DJ Sean “Panda” Royal and Louisiana-style cuisine by Chef Kesha B. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

June 7–13

Kemah Pride Week

The City of Kemah celebrates its first-ever Pride Week. The event is sponsored by Kemah business owners and features several vendors and Pride activities. To become a sponsor or vendor, visit Kemah Pride Week’s Facebook page.

June 9

Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green celebrates its tenth Rainbow on the Green anniversary with performances by Ada Vox, Tye Blue, and Angelina DM Trailz. Presented by Legacy Community Health, the LGBTQ event will be filmed in front of an audience and feature a 10-year Rainbow retrospective moderated by Joey Guerra of the Houston Chronicle, with cameos by Anthony Rapp, Taylor Dayne, and more. A virtual Rainbow on the Green will be aired on June 24.

June 12

Rainbow – Pride Pool Party and Talent Showcase

Rated Boujie presents Rainbow, a Pride pool party and talent showcase at the Northwest Houston Holiday Inn hotel on Beltway 8. This event features vendors, drag entertainment, and a talent show to close out the night.

Montrose Makers Pride Market

The Montrose Art Market presents its monthly LGBTQ vendor sale in the parking lot of South Beach. This month’s event is Pride-themed and showcases crafts, paintings, wall art, and fashion accessories created by local queer artists. All Montrose Art Market T-shirt profits will benefit Pride Pantry, an LGBTQ-affirming food pantry hosted by Barcode Houston.

June 13

Pearland Pride Parade

Join the Pearland Youth Movement for its first-ever Pearland Pride Parade. The organization is currently looking for sponsors and vendors for their LGBTQ event, and they hope to kick-start future Pride events in Pearland.

June 16

Astros Pride Night

It’s been a long time coming, but the Houston Astros will finally host their first Pride Night at Minute Maid Park when they play the Texas Rangers. The historic event was delayed one year due to the pandemic. Single game tickets are on sale now.

June 18

Dine with Pride at Shake Shack

Go to any Houston-area Shake Shack for Dine with Pride, a fundraising event that donates 25 percent of your Shake Shack tab to Pride Houston, the LGBTQ organization that plans the city’s annual Pride celebration. To participate, tell your cashier that you are “dining with Pride” and show the flyer available on Pride Houston’s website.

June 19

Kinky Circus

Numbers Nightclub presents Kinky Circus, a Pride party featuring circus performers and local vendors. Costumes, gear, or any outfit that showcases your personality is encouraged. General-admission tickets go on sale June 4 at 9 a.m.

Pride Art Show at Hardy & Nance Studios

Hardy & Nance Studios’ annual Pride Art Show is a free event featuring 2D and 3D artwork that promotes dignity and equality through positive forms of expression. The submissions deadline for the show is June 3.

June 24

DNVRMX Presents a Houston Pride Weekend

This three-day long community celebration features five parties and nine international DJs. Tickets to all five Friday events are available on DNVRMX’s Eventbrite page.

Pride in Business Celebration

The Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts the Pride in Business Celebration to highlight the importance of LGBTQ- and ally-owned businesses in the Houston economy. Sponsor opportunities are available to promote your company and support the event.

June 25

Houston Montrose Pride Block Party

Eagle Houston presents a three-day-long Pride block party in Montrose. The event, which is sponsored by EFFEN Vodka and Bud Light, features tunes by Billboard DJs Jimmy Skinner and Joe Ross, food from Eagle Eats, and a full lineup of Pride festivities.

RAM Party – Houston Pride

Daddy Esrin and ReBar present RAM Party for Pride weekend. All types of gear are encouraged for this New York-style underground gear party, and DJs Danny Verde and Rue D will be on the turntables all night long.

June 26–27

Pride, Love Wins

Evny Events by Anvy presents Pride, Love Wins is a two-day event at the Holiday Inn hotel on Beltway 8 in Northwest Houston. The LGBTQ celebration includes a pool party, vendors, food, DJs, and the crowning of the Envy Pride king and queen.

June 29

Houston Dash Pride Night

The Dynamo Dash Youth Soccer Club presents the Houston Dash Pride Night, an LGBTQ-themed event and soccer game against the Portland Thorns FC at BBVA Stadium. Attendees will receive a free Dash Pride T-shirt.

June–July

We Got Pride

The Mahogany Project presents We Got Pride, a Black TQLB+ virtual Pride experience with events running throughout June and July. For more information on panel discussions and other events, go to the Mahogany Project Facebook page.

This article appears in the June 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.