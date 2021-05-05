Take the 15th Annual LGBTQ Survey









The 15th annual Community Marketing & Insights (CMI) LGBTQ Survey is now underway, and OutSmart readers are encouraged to participate.

Taking the survey allows you to share your opinions and preferences from an LGBTQ perspective. Your feedback provides data to non-profits, universities, and organizations so that they can better understand and serve the community.

CLICK HERE TO START THE SURVEY

There is power in our Pride, and participating in this study helps open doors. Previous surveys have yielded over 45,000 respondents from over 150 countries.

The survey should take about 15 minutes or less to complete. When you’re finished, feel free to share this post on social media and forward the link to anyone who might be interested in taking part in the survey.

The CMI LGBTQ Survey will close June 30. The report will be published on the CMI website for free download on or before July 15.

Thank you for your participation!