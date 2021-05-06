Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: May 6–9, 2021
Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.
Thursday, May 6
No More Trans Deaths Protest
At 7 p.m., the Organización Latina de Trans en Texas (OLTT) hosts a No More Trans Deaths rally on the steps of City Hall. The event honors Iris Santos, a trans woman who was killed in Houston on April 23. The protest aims to spread awareness about putting an end to anti-trans violence.
Sing!
At 7:30 p.m., head over to Hamburger Mary’s Houston for their weekly Sing! event, a sing-a-long show hosted by Dessie Love Blake. Reservations are recommended. To save a table, call 713-677-0674.
Magic Dyke
At 9 p.m., go to Pearl Bar Houston for Magic Dyke, a show for women who love women. Hosted by Ian Syder-Blake, the drag king show features performers Hugh Dandy, Jack Hammer Dandy, Sir Debon Aire, Willie Haught Dandy, and special guest Dino Myte. Tickets are $5 and the event is for guests over 21.
Friday, May 7
Houston Ballet Reignited
At 8 p.m., the Houston Ballet presents Houston Ballet Reignited, the group’s first onstage performance in over a year. The show at Miller Outdoor Theatre will reflect on the past year and its leap forward to the reopening.
GRL Bar- Miami Takeover
At 10 p.m., ReBar Houston hosts GRL Bar, a weekly ladies night event. This Friday’s gathering features DJs iLLSET, DJ Ice, Caribbeats, and Ariza on the turntables until 2 a.m.
Kayla Monroe Birthday Show
At 10:30 p.m., Papi’s Houston hosts a special edition of Kayla’s Dollhouse in honor of Kayla Monroe’s birthday. The event features special guests Tonica E Cavalli and Kayla’s Dolls. Reservations are recommended and can be made here.
Saturday, May 8
Pet Pantry
At 10 a.m., go to the Montrose Center for Pet Pantry in partnership with Houston District C City Council Member Abbey Kamin. This event provides free pet food to those needing assistance and is open to the public on a first come first serve basis.
Saturdaze
At 5 p.m., BUDDY’S Houston presents their weekly Saturdaze event. The happy hour event will be followed by all-night modern mixes by DJ JD Arnold, who will be on turntables.
Sunday, May 9
Mother of Montrose
At 4 p.m., Michael’s Outpost hosts the 18th annual Mother of Montrose, a drag pageant show where contestants are judged on presentation, Q&A, and talent. All proceeds from the event will go to Omega House in honor of the reigning Mother of Montrose, Viola DeGradable Dion-Debris.
Sunday Funday Brunch Show
At 3 p.m., go to Papi’s Houston for the Sunday Funday Brunch Show hosted by Jessica Paris Lauren and featuring Rudolph Mosqueda Stone, Euphoria Euphoria, and Mackenzie Scales.
