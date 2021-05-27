Queer Things To Do in Houston This Weekend May 27-30, 2021









Thursday, May 27

Pride Across Texas

At 4 p.m., join the Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce for Pride Across Texas. This online networking event helps guests make business connections through every major city in the state’s LGBTQ chambers of commerce. Register for the event here.

Paint the Town Red: Pre-Pride Painting Party

At 6:30 p.m., head over to East End Backyard for Paint the Town Red, a painting fundraiser for the University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Association. Tickets include the chance to complete and take home two acrylic paintings, live entertainment by Lady Shamu, and a scholarship recipient showcase. Tickets are available here.

Bites n’ Bingo

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts Bites and Bingo with local drag performer Hu’nee B and special guest Barbara Coa. There will be four rounds of bingo, and appetizers are half off.

Friday, May 28

COVID-19 Vaccinations at BUDDY’S

At 6 p.m., go to BUDDY’S for their free weekly COVID-19 vaccinations. The event, which is hosted in collaboration with Wellness Bar by Legacy, offers walk in appointments and there are approximately 40 vaccination doses each date.

GRL Bar

At 10 p.m., ReBar Houston hosts GRL Bar, a weekly ladies night event. This Friday’s gathering features DJ Caribbeats on the turntables until 2 a.m.

DJ Alex D at Pearl Bar

At 11 p.m., California-based DJ Alex D visits Houston to perform at Pearl Bar. There is no cover for this event, and Alex D will be on turntables all night.

Saturday, May 29

Houston Food Fest

At noon, head over to Midtown Park for the annual Houston Food Fest, an event with hundreds of vendors and live music. From tacos to vegan burgers, there will be plenty of food and fun activities.

Spring Soiree on the Runway

At 2 p.m., join Pride Houston at Interio Houston for fundraiser benefiting the organization’s annual Rock the Runway fashion show, which occurs this fall. Tickets can be purchased here.

An Evening with Space Kiddettes and Mother Ghost

At 9 p.m., head over to Space Dwarf for An Evening with Space Kiddettes and Mother Ghost. Tickets are free during the Space Kiddettes’ first in-person performance since the pandemic began, and the queer duo will perform new music.

Sunday, May 30

Sunday Funday Drag Brunch

At 11 a.m., head over to Bar Boheme for Sunday Funday Drag Brunch featuring Cyn City, Chloe C. Ross, and Angelina DM Trailz. DJ Athenz will be on the turntables until 4:30.

Anything Goes

At 4 p.m., go to Michael’s Outpost for Anything Goes, an event hosted by Daddy of Montrose 2019-2020 David James Barren. This event is open to all entertainers and donations will benefit PWA Holiday Charity, a local nonprofit that provides resources to people impacted by HIV/AIDS during the holidays.

Jaida Essence Hall at ReBar

At 11 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 winner Jaida Essence visits Houston for a performance at ReBar. The event is hosted by local Houston queen Blackberri and features performances by Mistress Isabelle, ONDI, and Hun’ee B. Pre-sale tickets are available here.