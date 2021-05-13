Queer Things To Do in Houston This Weekend: May 13–16, 2021









Thursday, May 13

Beyond the Binary

At 6 p.m., the Montrose Center hosts Beyond the Binary, a weekly Zoom meeting for nonbinary, genderqueer, and gender-nonconforming people. The event is free and offers a safe and supportive environment for Houston’s nonbinary community to engage in group discussions. Register for the meeting here.

Steak Night

At 6 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts its weekly Steak Night. The meal is $18 and includes a ribeye steak, a salad, and a baked potato.

Noche Latinx

At 10 p.m., head over to BUDDY’S Houston for Noche Latinx. DJ Uri is on the turntables with a night of Latin hits from all over the world.

Friday, May 14

Anthony Uncensored Official Birthday Celebration

At 2 a.m., party planner Anthony Hernandez (also known as Anthony Uncensored) celebrates his birthday with the three-day grand opening of his new LGBTQ nightclub House HTX.

Art Car Experience

At 10 a.m., The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art presents The Houston Art Car Experience, a three-day immersive art event where 80 art cars transform the Orange Show headquarters near the UH campus. The event offers interactive walking tours, audio guides, special music performances, children’s craft activities, and more.

Lotería

At 7 p.m., the Organización Latina de Trans en Texas (OLTT) hosts a fundraising Lotería (Mexican bingo) event. Purchase two Lotería cards for $20, and DJ Diego Corvera will be on the turntables all night. All proceeds benefit OLTT.

Eating Out with Luna

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts their weekly Eating Out with Luna event, a comedy dinner show with a cast that rotates weekly. A full menu is available, as well as their Steak and Cake special.

Saturday, May 15

Taking It to the Curb

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., AIDS Foundation of Houston is offering free curbside HIV and STI testing at 6260 Westpark Dr. More testing dates are available here.

Strides for Equality

At noon, join the Human Rights Campaign Houston for their virtual 5K and 10K Pet Walk and Bike Ride. Registration starts at $35 and includes a T-shirt, a bib, a training tool kit, and a one-year HRC membership.

Krewe of Olympus Kickoff

At 1 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill hosts the Krewe of Olympus’ Underwriter Kickoff. The event is a fundraiser for the charity’s annual Mardi Gras Ball, with proceeds going to causes that impact the LGBTQ community.

SaberCats Pride Night

At 7 p.m., the Houston SaberCats rugby team celebrates LGBTQ Pride at Aveva Stadium. Rainbow colors will be on display as the team faces the Toronto Arrows.

Sunday, May 16

Sunday Service with Utica Queen

At 11 a.m., head over to ReBar for their Sunday Service featuring special guest Utica Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13. There will be a $10 show fee, and reservations can be made here.

Houston Symphony Livestream at Discovery Green

At 2:30 p.m., head downtown to Discovery Green’s Anheuser Busch stage for a livestreamed performance by the Houston Symphony led by music director Andrés Orozco-Estrada. Reservations are required and seating is limited, and guests will be supplied with a small lawn circle to ensure social distancing.

Sunday Funday with Cub-ee’s

At 3 p.m., head over to BUDDY’S Houston to support the newest addition to the Montrose Softball League Association’s E Division. The event includes an auction, raffle, bake sale—and their signature drink, the BEAR-y shot.