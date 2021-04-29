Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: April 29-May 2, 2021









Thursday, April 29

Montrose Grace Place Youth Night

At 6 p.m., the local LGBTQ-affirming drop-in shelter Montrose Grace Place (MGP) hosts Youth Night, an event that provides housing-insecure youth ages 13 to 24 with free food, clothing, activities, and more.

Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing, The Replay

At 7 p.m., the Houston GLBT Political Caucus presents an encore screening of ‘Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,’ a video tribute that honors Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, local drag artist Tommie Ross, and the late Reverend Vickey Gibbs. To watch the tribute, donate $10 to the Caucus 501(c)(4) and you will be sent viewing details.

Love, Coogs

At 8:30 p.m., join the University of Houston’s LGBTQ and Hispanic alumni associations for Love, Coogs—a virtual Zoom panel discussion that explores homophobia and its negative effects on the LGBTQ community. Register for the panel here.

Friday, April 30

Steak and Cake

At 6 p.m., ReBar holds its weekly Steak and Cake Night. Guests are provided with steak, a baked potato, and cake for $25. Vegetable and protein add-ons are also available.

Varsity Gay League Dodgeball

At 7 p.m., join the Varsity Gay League (VGL) for their first dodgeball game of the season at Main Street Soccer. Game times are 35 to 45 minutes long, and VGL has strict policies in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

DJ Cristy Lawrence

At 11 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts New Orleans-based DJ Cristy Lawrence on the turntables. There is no cover all night for this event.

Saturday, May 1

16th Annual Frida Mercado

At 11 a.m., visit Cuchara Restaurant for the 16th Annual Frida Mercado, a market that celebrates the legacy of openly bisexual artist Frida Kahlo. Vendors will have original art and crafts, and the restaurant will be serving food and drinks all day long.

Pitch Please Karaoke

At noon, BUDDY’S Houston hosts the Montrose Softball League Association’s fundraiser event Pitch Please. The karaoke party includes raffle prizes, jello shots, baked goods, and drink specials.

Party with the Divas

At 10 p.m., head over to Hamburger Mary’s for their weekly Party with the Divas event, a night full of food, drinks, and partying. There is a $5 per person entertainment fee, and reservations can be made here.

Sunday, May 2

Sunday Funday Karaoke

At noon, JR’s Houston hosts its weekly Sunday Funday Karaoke event with hosts Kofi and Muffy Vanderbilt III. Happy Hour prices until 10 p.m. and DJ Robby Jr. will be spinning the turntables from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Detox

At 10 p.m., BUDDY’S Houston hosts its weekly Detox event, a night full of the best hip hop, trap, and rap from the best DJs in Houston. Doors open at noon, and admission is free before 11 p.m.

Dragantula 2.5

At 10:30 p.m., Papi’s Houston presents Dragantula 2.5, a weekly drag competition where contestants battle it out for a chance to win the Dragantula title and $500. The event is hosted by Rodolfo Ramirez and will be judged by Barbara Coa, Lady B, and a special guest every week.